Cell Harvesting Market – Global Trends, Key Players, Size, Opportunity, Share, Growth, Status, Demand, and Forecast to 2025

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the cell harvesting market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the cell harvesting market, by segmenting it based on by types, by application, by end- user and regional demand. Robust biopharmaceutical industry development in the past several years propels the growth of the cell harvestings market. Increasing aging population and growing demand for cell-based therapy is another prime factor driving the market demand. Additionally, extensive use of cell harvestings in end-user industries such as healthcare, research organization, diagnostic labs, and others fuels the demand of this market.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by types, by application and end- user in all regions. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the cell harvesting market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the cell harvesting market.

The report provides the size of the cell harvesting market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global cell harvesting market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The cell harvesting market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the cell harvesting market, split into regions. Based on types, application and end- user, the individual revenues from all the regions is summed up to achieve the global revenue for cell harvesting. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of cell harvesting several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Argos technologies, Arthrex, Inc., Avita Medical, Brand GmBH + CO KG, Bertin, PerkinElmer Inc., SP Scienceware, Teleflex Incorporated, and Terumo BCT, Inc.

The global cell harvesting market has been segmented into:

Global Cell Harvesting Market: By Types

• Automated cell harvesters

• Manual cell harvesters

Global Cell Harvesting Market: By Application

• Adipose tissue

• Bone narrow

• Umbilical cord blood

• Peripheral blood

Global Cell Harvesting Market: By End- User

• Healthcare centre

• Diagnostic labs

• Research organization

• Others

Global Cell Harvesting Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

Note: The study base year and forecast period can be customized as per the request. Also, the table of contents is the defined scope of a published report. As per requirement, cross-sectional analysis across all industries or specific geography or ‘country-based’ analysis can be provided as a part of customization

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY, ASSUMPTIONS AND ACRONYMS

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 GLOBAL CELL HARVESTING MARKET

3 GLOBAL CELL HARVESTING MARKET-MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.1.1 GLOBAL CELL HARVESTING MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

3.1.2 GLOBAL CELL HARVESTING MARKET SNAPSHOT

4 GLOBAL CELL HARVESTING MARKET OVERVIEW- BY TYPES

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.1.1 GLOBAL CELL HARVESTING MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY TYPES

4.1.1.1 AUTOMATED CELL HARVESTERS

4.1.1.2 MANUAL CELL HARVESTERS

5 GLOBAL CELL HARVESTING MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECAST, BY APPLICATION

5.1 INTRODUCTION

5.1.1 GLOBAL CELL HARVESTING MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY APPLICATION

5.1.1.1 ADIPOSE TISSUE

5.1.1.2 BONE NARROW

5.1.1.3 UMBILICAL CORD BLOOD

5.1.1.4 PERIPHERAL BLOOD

6 GLOBAL CELL HARVESTING MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECAST, BY END- USER

6.1 INTRODUCTION

6.1.1 GLOBAL CELL HARVESTING MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY END- USER

6.1.1.1 HOSPITALS

6.1.1.2 RESEARCH ORGANIZATION

6.1.1.3 DIAGNOSTIC LABS

6.1.1.4 OTHERS

7 GLOBAL CELL HARVESTING MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET, BY REGION

7.1 INTRODUCTION

7.2 KEY TAKEWAYS

8 NORTH AMERICA CELL HARVESTING MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

8.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.1.1 DRIVERS

8.1.2 RESTRAINTS

8.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

8.2 NORTH AMERICA CELL HARVESTING MARKET ANALYSIS- BY TYPES

8.3 NORTH AMERICA CELL HARVESTING MARKET ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION

8.4 NORTH AMERICA CELL HARVESTING MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END- USER

8.5 U.S.

8.6 CANADA

8.7 MEXICO

9 EUROPE CELL HARVESTING MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

9.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

9.1.1 DRIVERS

9.1.2 RESTRAINTS

9.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

9.2 EUROPE CELL HARVESTING MARKET ANALYSIS- BY TYPES

9.3 EUROPE CELL HARVESTING MARKET ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION

9.4 EUROPE CELL HARVESTING MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END- USER

9.5 U.K.

9.6 FRANCE

9.7 GERMANY

9.8 ITALY

9.9 SPAIN

9.10 REST OF EUROPE

10 ASIA PACIFIC CELL HARVESTING MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

10.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

10.1.1 DRIVERS

10.1.2 RESTRAINTS

10.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

10.2 ASIA PACIFIC CELL HARVESTING MARKET ANALYSIS- BY TYPES

10.3 ASIA PACIFIC CELL HARVESTING MARKET ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION

10.4 ASIA PACIFIC CELL HARVESTING MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END- USER

10.5 INDIA

10.6 CHINA

10.7 JAPAN

10.8 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

11 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (MEA) CELL HARVESTING MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

11.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

11.1.1 DRIVERS

11.1.2 RESTRAINTS

11.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

11.2 MEA CELL HARVESTING MARKET ANALYSIS- BY TYPES

11.3 MEA CELL HARVESTING MARKET ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION

11.4 MEA CELL HARVESTING MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END- USER

11.5 SOUTH AFRICA

11.6 REST OF MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

12 LATIN AMERICA CELL HARVESTING MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

12.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

12.1.1 DRIVERS

12.1.2 RESTRAINTS

12.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

12.2 LATIN AMERICA CELL HARVESTING MARKET ANALYSIS- BY TYPES

12.3 LATIN AMERICA CELL HARVESTING MARKET ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION

12.4 LATIN AMERICA CELL HARVESTING MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END- USER

12.5 BRAZIL

12.6 REST OF LATIN AMERICA

13 COMPETATIVE LANDSCAPE

13.1 GLOBAL CELL HARVESTING MARKET-COMPANY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

14 COMPANY PROFILES: (REVENUE, PRODUCTS/BRAND OFFERINGS, COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS)

14.1 ARGOS TECHNOLOGIES

14.2 ARTHREX, INC.

14.3 AVITA MEDICAL

14.4 BRAND GMBH + CO KG

14.5 BERTIN

14.6 PERKINELMER INC.

14.7 SP SCIENCEWARE

14.8 TELEFLEX INCORPORATED

14.9 TERUMO BCT, INC.

14.10 TOMTEC

Continue…

