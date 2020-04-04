Chemical Industry Developments – Consolidation vs Specialization.

Summary:

Chemical industry corporates have adopted various means of organic and inorganic growth strategies for creating value for its stakeholders. While all the organizations have shown high gains from their respective strategies, there is always a question of more.

In this study we have covered the various market developments done by key organizations in the industry segments of commodities, intermediates & specialties, agrochemicals, industrial gases, and heterogeneous. Further, the developments have been assessed across geographies to understand the activity across the regions. The technical analysis has been done for selective representative organizations to assess the impact and effectiveness of development strategies within given segments of the chemical industry.

Commodities being the biggest segment, also saw largest number of deals in the study period and was followed by intermediates & specialties segment. The activity of the organizations varied with time and most big deals came in 2016. Further, the North American organizations lead the deals count which was followed by Asian companies while other regions lagged in number.

Some of which have been taken for analysis are Sherwin-Williams, Axalta Coating Systems, Bayer, Linde, Air Liquide, LyondellBasell, and Covestro among others. This study is targeted to assess the effectiveness of strategies adopted by various companies to understand the industry trends in the foreseeable future. These insights help the business decision makers to make better business plans and informed decisions for the future business. In addition, the study also helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Report Scope:

Development Analysis by Segments

o Commodities

o Intermediates & Specialties

o Agrochemicals

o Industrial Gases

o Heterogeneous

Development Analysis by Regions

o Asia Pacific

o Europe

o North America

o Rest of the World

