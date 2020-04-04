Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market Size, Opportunity, Key Players analysis, Share, Growth, Status, Demand, and Forecast to 2025

The report provide the insights about the industry that includes SWOT (Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, Threats) analysis, Porter Five forces (Bargaining Power of Suppliers, Bargaining Power of Buyers, Threat of New Entrants, Threat Of Substitutes, Intense Rivalry), Value and Supply chain analysis, and the factor that drives and hamper the growth of market during forecast period. Also, the study provides an in-depth analysis of the various segments of the market. For more info Click here @

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the dental implants and prosthesis market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the dental implants and prosthesis market, by segmenting it based on by type, by product type, price, material, and regional demand. Robust increasing demand for dental care in the past several years have propelled the demand for the dental implants and prosthesis market. Rising disposable income is another prime factor driving the market demand. Additionally, growing awareness, and demand for improved dental care quality has boost the demand of this market.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by type, product type, price, and material in all regions. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the dental implants and prosthesis market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the dental implants and prosthesis market.

The report provides the size of the dental implants and prosthesis market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global dental implants and prosthesis market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The dental implants and prosthesis market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the dental implants and prosthes is market, split into regions. Based on type, product type, price, and material the individual revenues from all the regions is summed up to achieve the global revenue for dental implants and prosthesis. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of dental implants and prosthesis several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Avinent Implant System, S.L., Bicon LLc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Osstem Implant Co., Inc., Southern Implants, and Zimmer Biomet holdings, Inc.

The global dental implants and prosthesis market has been segmented into:

Global Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market: By Type

• Intramucosal

• Endosteal

• Transosteal

• Suberiosteal

Global Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market: By Product Type

• Crowns and bridges

• Dentures

• Veneers

• Abutments

o Temporary

o Definitive

• Others

Global Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market: By Price

• Premium

• Value

• Discounted

Global Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market: By Material

• Titanium

• Zirconium

• Others

Global Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

Note: The study base year and forecast period can be customized as per the request. Also, the table of contents is the defined scope of a published report. As per requirement, cross-sectional analysis across all industries or specific geography or ‘country-based’ analysis can be provided as a part of customization

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY, ASSUMPTIONS AND ACRONYMS

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 GLOBAL DENTAL IMPLANTS & PROSTHESIS MARKET

3 GLOBAL DENTAL IMPLANTS & PROSTHESIS MARKET-MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.1.1 GLOBAL DENTAL IMPLANTS & PROSTHESIS MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

3.1.2 GLOBAL DENTAL IMPLANTS & PROSTHESIS MARKET SNAPSHOT

4 GLOBAL DENTAL IMPLANTS & PROSTHESIS MARKET OVERVIEW- BY TYPE

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.1.1 GLOBAL DENTAL IMPLANTS & PROSTHESIS MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY TYPE

4.1.1.1 INTRAMUCOSAL

4.1.1.2 ENDOSTEAL

4.1.1.3 TRANSOSTEAL

4.1.1.4 SUBERIOSTEAL

5 GLOBAL DENTAL IMPLANTS & PROSTHESIS MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE

5.1.1.1 CROWNS AND BRIDGES

5.1.1.2 DENTURES

5.1.1.3 VENEERS

5.1.1.4 ABUTMENTS

5.1.1.4.1 TEMPORARY

5.1.1.4.2 DEFINITIVE

5.1.1.5 OTHERS

6 GLOBAL DENTAL IMPLANTS & PROSTHESIS MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECAST, BY PRICE

6.1 INTRODUCTION

6.1.1 GLOBAL DENTAL IMPLANTS & PROSTHESIS MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY TYPE TYPE

6.1.1.1 PREMIUM

6.1.1.2 DISCOUNTED

6.1.1.3 VALUE

7 GLOBAL DENTAL IMPLANTS & PROSTHESIS MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECAST, BY MATERIAL

7.1 INTRODUCTION

7.1.1 GLOBAL DENTAL IMPLANTS & PROSTHESIS MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY MATERIAL

7.1.1.1 TITANIUM

7.1.1.2 ZICRONIUM

7.1.1.3 OTHERS

8 GLOBAL DENTAL IMPLANTS & PROSTHESIS MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET, BY REGION

8.1 INTRODUCTION

8.2 KEY TAKEWAYS

9 NORTH AMERICA DENTAL IMPLANTS & PROSTHESIS MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

9.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

9.1.1 DRIVERS

9.1.2 RESTRAINTS

9.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

9.2 NORTH AMERICA DENTAL IMPLANTS & PROSTHESIS MARKET ANALYSIS- BY TYPE

9.3 NORTH AMERICA DENTAL IMPLANTS & PROSTHESIS MARKET ANALYSIS- BY PRODUCT TYPE

9.4 NORTH AMERICA DENTAL IMPLANTS & PROSTHESIS MARKET ANALYSIS- BY PRICE

9.5 NORTH AMERICA DENTAL IMPLANTS & PROSTHESIS MARKET ANALYSIS- BY MATERIAL

9.6 U.S.

9.7 CANADA

9.8 MEXICO

10 EUROPE DENTAL IMPLANTS & PROSTHESIS MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

10.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

10.1.1 DRIVERS

10.1.2 RESTRAINTS

10.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

10.2 EUROPE DENTAL IMPLANTS & PROSTHESIS MARKET ANALYSIS- BY TYPE

10.3 EUROPE DENTAL IMPLANTS & PROSTHESIS MARKET ANALYSIS- BY PRODUCT TYPE

10.4 EUROPE DENTAL IMPLANTS & PROSTHESIS MARKET ANALYSIS- BY PRICE

10.5 EUROPE DENTAL IMPLANTS & PROSTHESIS MARKET ANALYSIS- BY MATERIAL

10.6 U.K.

10.7 FRANCE

10.8 GERMANY

10.9 ITALY

10.10 SPAIN

10.11 REST OF EUROPE

11 ASIA PACIFIC DENTAL IMPLANTS & PROSTHESIS MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

11.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

11.1.1 DRIVERS

11.1.2 RESTRAINTS

11.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

11.2 ASIA PACIFIC DENTAL IMPLANTS & PROSTHESIS MARKET ANALYSIS- BY TYPE

11.3 ASIA PACIFIC DENTAL IMPLANTS & PROSTHESIS MARKET ANALYSIS- BY PRODUCT TYPE

11.4 ASIA PACIFIC DENTAL IMPLANTS & PROSTHESIS MARKET ANALYSIS- BY PRICE

11.5 ASIA PACIFIC DENTAL IMPLANTS & PROSTHESIS MARKET ANALYSIS- BY MATERIAL

11.6 INDIA

11.7 CHINA

11.8 JAPAN

11.9 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

12 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (MEA) DENTAL IMPLANTS & PROSTHESIS MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

12.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

12.1.1 DRIVERS

12.1.2 RESTRAINTS

12.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

12.2 MEA DENTAL IMPLANTS & PROSTHESIS MARKET ANALYSIS- BY TYPE

12.3 MEA DENTAL IMPLANTS & PROSTHESIS MARKET ANALYSIS- BY PRODUCT TYPE

12.4 MEA DENTAL IMPLANTS & PROSTHESIS MARKET ANALYSIS- BY PRICE

12.5 MEA DENTAL IMPLANTS & PROSTHESIS MARKET ANALYSIS- BY MATERIAL

12.6 SOUTH AFRICA

12.7 REST OF MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

13 LATIN AMERICA DENTAL IMPLANTS & PROSTHESIS MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

13.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

13.1.1 DRIVERS

13.1.2 RESTRAINTS

13.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

13.2 LATIN AMERICA DENTAL IMPLANTS & PROSTHESIS MARKET ANALYSIS- BY TYPE

13.3 LATIN AMERICA DENTAL IMPLANTS & PROSTHESIS MARKET ANALYSIS- BY PRODUCT TYPE

13.4 LATIN AMERICA DENTAL IMPLANTS & PROSTHESIS MARKET ANALYSIS- BY PRICE

13.5 LATIN AMERICA DENTAL IMPLANTS & PROSTHESIS MARKET ANALYSIS- BY MATERIAL

13.6 BRAZIL

13.7 REST OF LATIN AMERICA

14 COMPETATIVE LANDSCAPE

14.1 GLOBAL DENTAL IMPLANTS & PROSTHESIS MARKET-COMPANY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

15 COMPANY PROFILES: (REVENUE, TYPES/BRAND OFFERINGS, COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS)

15.1 AVINENT IMPLANT SYSTEM, S.L.

15.2 BICON LLC.

15.3 DENTSPLY SIRONA INC.

15.4 DANAHER CORPORATION

15.5 HENRY SCHEIN, INC.

15.6 INSTITUT STRAUMANN AG

15.7 IVOCLAR VIVADENT AG

15.8 OSSTEM IMPLANT CO., INC.

15.9 SOUTHERN IMPLANTS

15.10 ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC.

Continue…

