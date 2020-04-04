Discover Where Will Next Generation Wireless Network Market Be in Coming Years?

Wireless Technology is the one that uses radio waves to transmit and receive data. It is used in order to send data. In the present scenario, wireless technology is continuously evolving, starting with 0G (e.g. Radio telephones) to 5G, the next generation wireless technology. Currently, 4G LTE (4th Generation Long term Evolution) technology and WiMAX is evolving and has wide applications due to its high data transfer speed and stability. The next generation wireless network 5G will operate on very high frequencies and will have a massive capacity and low latency.

With the growing IoT (Internet of Things) connectivity, more services are emerging. In the low power wide area network, two services Sigfox and LoRa technology are reinventing the connectivity for IoT to bring down cost and energy consumption drastically. Both the technology are for uplink only transmissions with many end points. Another technology RPMA (Random Phase Multiple Access) is developed which has excellent upload and download capacity and coverage.

Wireless Technology is used in various applications like GPS, cellular phones, Home entertainment system control boxes, satellite television, wireless LAN and many others.

Next Generation Wireless Network Market: Drivers and Restraints

The factors driving the market of next generation wireless network are high speed, low prices and increasing applications and usage. Also, internet of things is driving the growth of the market massively. These next generation wireless network also provides more coverage and secured access than existing networks. The increasing applications of wireless technology like self-driving cars, drones, household appliances and industrial machines are significantly influencing the market growth of next generation wireless network.

The significant challenges faced in the next generation wireless network market are the trade between the flexibility of use and the platforms. Interoperability with existing technology, compatibility issues with old devices and high initial investment are some of the challenges hampering the growth of next generation wireless network.

Next Generation Wireless Network Market: Segmentation

Segmentation based on the type of wireless network in Next Generation Wireless Network Market:

Fixed wireless

Mobile wireless

Portable wireless

IR wireless

Segmentation based on end users in Next Generation Wireless Network Market:

Telecommunications

Healthcare

Banking

IT services

Automotive

Security systems

Next Generation Wireless Network Market: Competitive Landscape

The key players in the next generation wireless network market are Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., AT&T Inc., Idea cellular, Nokia Corporation, Semtech Corporation, Sigfox technology, Verizon Digital Media Services and T-Mobile International AG.

Regional Overview

By geography, the market of next generation wireless network is largest in North America since many large companies like Qualcomm Technologies, Cisco Systems, Inc., AT&T Inc., are investing in next generation wireless network due to the high availability of bandwidth, the growth of IoT in the region and wide network coverage. Asia Pacific region is also expected to grow since many companies in this region are investing in their next generation wireless network research and development.

