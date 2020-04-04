Global Artificial Graphite Market Size, Opportunity, Trends, Share, Growth, Status, Demand, and Forecast to 2025

The report provide the insights about the industry that includes SWOT (Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, Threats) analysis, Porter Five forces (Bargaining Power of Suppliers, Bargaining Power of Buyers, Threat of New Entrants, Threat Of Substitutes, Intense Rivalry), Value and Supply chain analysis, and the factor that drives and hamper the growth of market during forecast period. Also, the study provides an in-depth analysis of the various segments of the market. For more info Click here @

https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5425

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the artificial graphite market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2018 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).The report covers the analysis and forecast of the artificial graphite market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2018 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).The study provides a detailed view of the artificial graphite market, by segmenting it based on by types, application, end-user, and regional demand. Robust demands from aerospace and automotive industries have propelled the demand for the artificial graphite market. Moreover, the surge of artificial graphite’s usage in high-end lithium-ion batteries is another prime factor driving the market demand.Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by types, application, and end-user in all regions. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the artificial graphite market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2018 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the artificial graphite market.

The report provides the size of the artificial graphite market in 2018 and the forecast for the next seven years up to 2025. The size of the global artificial graphite market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The artificial graphite market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the microfluidic market is split into regions. Based on types, application, and end-user the individual revenues from all the regions is summed up to achieve the global revenue for artificial graphite. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of artificial graphite several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include IMERYS Graphite & Carbon Limited, Mitsubishi Rayon Company, SGL Carbon SE, Toho Tenax Co. Limited among others.The global artificial graphite market has been segmented into:Global Artificial Graphite Market: By Types• Carbon Fiber• Graphite Electrode• Graphite Powder• Isotropic Graphite• Others

Global Artificial Graphite Market: By Application• Batteries• Lubricants• Metal Manufacturing• Solar Panels• Nuclear Energy• OthersGlobal Artificial Graphite Market: By End-User• Aerospace & Defense• Automotive• Electroinic• Metal• Nuclear• OthersGlobal Artificial Graphite Market: By Geography• North Americao U.S.o Canadao Mexico• Europeo U.K.o Franceo Germanyo Italyo Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Indiao Chinao Japano Rest of Asia Pacific• Middle East and Africao South Africao Rest of Middle East and Africa• Latin Americao Brazilo Rest of Latin America

Questions answered in the artificial (synthetic) graphite market research report:

1. What is artificial graphite or synthetic graphite?

2. What is the application of artifificial graphite or synthetic graphite?

3. What is the global artificial graphite or synthetic graphite market size?

4. What are market driving factors behind the global artificial (synthetic) graphite market?

5. What are the market trends and forecast for global synthetic graphite or artificial graphite market?

6. What are the global trends and forecasts based on market research and analysis of global artificial graphite market segmentation by type?

7. What are the global trends and forecasts based on market research and analysis of global artificial graphite market segmentation by application?

8. What are the global trends and forecasts based on market research and analysis of global artificial graphite market segmentation by end-user?

9. What are the global trends and forecasts based on market research and analysis of global artificial graphite market segmentation by geography?

10. Which are the major global artificial graphite / synthetic graphite manufacturers?

11. Which are the major global artificial graphite / synthetic graphite companies?

Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5425

Note: The study base year and forecast period can be customized as per the request. Also, the table of contents is the defined scope of a published report. As per requirement, cross-sectional analysis across all industries or specific geography or ‘country-based’ analysis can be provided as a part of customization

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY, ASSUMPTIONS AND ACRONYMS

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET ($ REVENUE)

3 GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET OVERVIEW ($ REVENUE)

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.1.1 GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

3.1.2 GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET SNAPSHOT

4 GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET OVERVIEW- BY TYPES ($ REVENUE)

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.1.1 GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY TYPES

4.1.1.1 CARBON FIBER

4.1.1.2 GRAPHITE ELECTRODE

4.1.1.3 GRAPHITE POWDER

4.1.1.4 ISOTROPIC GRAPHITE

4.1.1.5 OTHERS

5 GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET- BY APPLICATION ($ REVENUE)

5.1 INTRODUCTION

5.1.1 GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY APPLICATION

5.1.1.1 BATTERIES

5.1.1.2 LUBRICANTS

5.1.1.3 METAL MANUFACTURING

5.1.1.4 SOLAR PANELS

5.1.1.5 NUCLEAR ENERGY

5.1.1.6 OTHERS

6 GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECAST, BY END-USER ($ REVENUE)

6.1 INTRODUCTION

6.1.1 GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY END-USER

6.1.1.1 AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

6.1.1.2 AUTOMATION

6.1.1.3 ELECTRONIC

6.1.1.4 METAL

6.1.1.5 NUCLEAR

6.1.1.6 OTHERS

7 GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET, BY REGION ($ REVENUE)

7.1 INTRODUCTION

7.2 KEY TAKEWAYS

8 NORTH AMERICA ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET ($ REVENUE)

8.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.1.1 DRIVERS

8.1.2 RESTRAINTS

8.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

8.2 NORTH AMERICA ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET ANALYSIS- BY TYPES

8.3 NORTH AMERICA ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION

8.4 NORTH AMERICA ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END-USER

8.5 U.S.

8.6 CANADA

8.7 MEXICO

8.8 REST OF NORTH AMERICA

9 EUROPE ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET ($ REVENUE)

9.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

9.1.1 DRIVERS

9.1.2 RESTRAINTS

9.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

9.2 EUROPE ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET ANALYSIS- BY TYPES

9.3 EUROPE ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION

9.4 EUROPE ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END-USER

9.5 U.K.

9.6 FRANCE

9.7 GERMANY

9.8 ITALY

9.9 SPAIN

9.10 REST OF EUROPE

10 ASIA PACIFIC ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET ($ REVENUE)

10.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

10.1.1 DRIVERS

10.1.2 RESTRAINTS

10.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

10.2 ASIA PACIFIC ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET ANALYSIS- BY TYPES

10.3 ASIA PACIFIC ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION

10.4 ASIA PACIFIC ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END-USER

10.5 INDIA

10.6 CHINA

10.7 JAPAN

10.8 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

11 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (MEA) ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET ($ REVENUE)

11.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

11.1.1 DRIVERS

11.1.2 RESTRAINTS

11.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

11.2 MEA ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET ANALYSIS- BY TYPES

11.3 MEA ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION

11.4 MEA ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END-USER

11.5 SOUTH AFRICA

11.6 REST OF MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

12 LATIN AMERICA ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET ($ REVENUE)

12.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

12.1.1 DRIVERS

12.1.2 RESTRAINTS

12.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

12.2 LATIN AMERICA ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET ANALYSIS- BY TYPES

12.3 LATIN AMERICA ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION

12.4 LATIN AMERICA ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END-USER

12.5 BRAZIL

12.6 REST OF LATIN AMERICA

13 COMPETATIVE LANDSCAPE

13.1 GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET-COMPANY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

14 COMPANY PROFILES: (REVENUE, PRODUCT COMPONENTS/BRAND OFFERINGS, COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS)

14.1 IMERYS GRAPHITE & CARBON LIMITED

14.2 ASBURY GRAPHITE MILLS, INCORPORATED

14.3 CABOT CORPORATION

14.4 GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED

14.5 GRAPHITE INDIA LIMITED

14.6 MERSEN GROUP

14.7 MITSUBISHI RAYON COMPANY

14.8 NIPPON GRAPHITE INDUSTRIES

14.9 SGL CARBON SE

14.10 SHOWA DENKO CARBON

14.11 TOHO TENAX CO. LIMITED

14.12 TRITON MINERALS LIMITED

LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 1 GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET SIZE, 2018-2025 (USD MN)

TABLE 2 GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET, BY TYPES

TABLE 3 GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

TABLE 4 GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET, BY END-USER

TABLE 5 NORTH AMERICA ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET SIZE, 2018-2025 (USD MN)

TABLE 6 NORTH AMERICA ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET, BY TYPES

TABLE 7 NORTH AMERICA ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

TABLE 8 NORTH AMERICA ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET, BY END-USER

TABLE 9 EUROPE ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET SIZE, 2018-2025 (USD MN)

TABLE 10 EUROPE ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET, BY TYPES

TABLE 11 EUROPE ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

TABLE 12 EUROPE ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET, BY END-USER

TABLE 13 ASIA-PACIFIC ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET SIZE, 2018-2025 (USD MN)

TABLE 14 ASIA-PACIFIC ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET, BY TYPES

TABLE 15 ASIA-PACIFIC ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

TABLE 16 ASIA-PACIFIC ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET, BY END-USER

TABLE 17 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET SIZE, 2018-2025(USD MN)

TABLE 18 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET, BY TYPES

TABLE 19 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

TABLE 20 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET, BY END-USER

TABLE 21 LATIN AMERICA ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET SIZE, 2018-2025 (USD MN)

TABLE 22 LATIN AMERICA ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET, BY TYPES

TABLE 23 LATIN AMERICA ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

TABLE 24 LATIN AMERICA ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET, BY END-USER

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 MARKET SEGMENT

FIGURE 2 MARKET INTEGRATED ECOSYSTEM

FIGURE 3 TOP-DOWN APPROACH

FIGURE 4 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH

FIGURE 5 NORTH AMERICA ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET SNAPSHOT

FIGURE 6 EUROPE ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET SNAPSHOT

FIGURE 7 ASIA-PACIFIC ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET SNAPSHOT

FIGURE 8 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET SNAPSHOT

FIGURE 9 LATIN AMERICA ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET SNAPSHOT

Continue…

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5425

Follow us on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/reportocean

Twitter: https://twitter.com/reportocean

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/reportocean

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

Email: [email protected]