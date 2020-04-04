Global Artificial Graphite Market Size, Opportunity, Trends, Share, Growth, Status, Demand, and Forecast to 2025
The report covers the analysis and forecast of the artificial graphite market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2018 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).The study provides a detailed view of the artificial graphite market, by segmenting it based on by types, application, end-user, and regional demand. Robust demands from aerospace and automotive industries have propelled the demand for the artificial graphite market. Moreover, the surge of artificial graphite's usage in high-end lithium-ion batteries is another prime factor driving the market demand.Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by types, application, and end-user in all regions. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the artificial graphite market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2018 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the artificial graphite market.
The report provides the size of the artificial graphite market in 2018 and the forecast for the next seven years up to 2025. The size of the global artificial graphite market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.
Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The artificial graphite market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the microfluidic market is split into regions. Based on types, application, and end-user the individual revenues from all the regions is summed up to achieve the global revenue for artificial graphite. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of artificial graphite several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.
The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include IMERYS Graphite & Carbon Limited, Mitsubishi Rayon Company, SGL Carbon SE, Toho Tenax Co. Limited among others.The global artificial graphite market has been segmented into:Global Artificial Graphite Market: By Types• Carbon Fiber• Graphite Electrode• Graphite Powder• Isotropic Graphite• Others
Global Artificial Graphite Market: By Application• Batteries• Lubricants• Metal Manufacturing• Solar Panels• Nuclear Energy• OthersGlobal Artificial Graphite Market: By End-User• Aerospace & Defense• Automotive• Electroinic• Metal• Nuclear• OthersGlobal Artificial Graphite Market: By Geography• North Americao U.S.o Canadao Mexico• Europeo U.K.o Franceo Germanyo Italyo Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Indiao Chinao Japano Rest of Asia Pacific• Middle East and Africao South Africao Rest of Middle East and Africa• Latin Americao Brazilo Rest of Latin America
Questions answered in the artificial (synthetic) graphite market research report:
1. What is artificial graphite or synthetic graphite?
2. What is the application of artifificial graphite or synthetic graphite?
3. What is the global artificial graphite or synthetic graphite market size?
4. What are market driving factors behind the global artificial (synthetic) graphite market?
5. What are the market trends and forecast for global synthetic graphite or artificial graphite market?
6. What are the global trends and forecasts based on market research and analysis of global artificial graphite market segmentation by type?
7. What are the global trends and forecasts based on market research and analysis of global artificial graphite market segmentation by application?
8. What are the global trends and forecasts based on market research and analysis of global artificial graphite market segmentation by end-user?
9. What are the global trends and forecasts based on market research and analysis of global artificial graphite market segmentation by geography?
10. Which are the major global artificial graphite / synthetic graphite manufacturers?
11. Which are the major global artificial graphite / synthetic graphite companies?
Note: The study base year and forecast period can be customized as per the request. Also, the table of contents is the defined scope of a published report. As per requirement, cross-sectional analysis across all industries or specific geography or ‘country-based’ analysis can be provided as a part of customization
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY, ASSUMPTIONS AND ACRONYMS
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1 GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET ($ REVENUE)
3 GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET OVERVIEW ($ REVENUE)
3.1 INTRODUCTION
3.1.1 GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET
3.1.2 GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET SNAPSHOT
4 GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET OVERVIEW- BY TYPES ($ REVENUE)
4.1 INTRODUCTION
4.1.1 GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY TYPES
4.1.1.1 CARBON FIBER
4.1.1.2 GRAPHITE ELECTRODE
4.1.1.3 GRAPHITE POWDER
4.1.1.4 ISOTROPIC GRAPHITE
4.1.1.5 OTHERS
5 GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET- BY APPLICATION ($ REVENUE)
5.1 INTRODUCTION
5.1.1 GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY APPLICATION
5.1.1.1 BATTERIES
5.1.1.2 LUBRICANTS
5.1.1.3 METAL MANUFACTURING
5.1.1.4 SOLAR PANELS
5.1.1.5 NUCLEAR ENERGY
5.1.1.6 OTHERS
6 GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECAST, BY END-USER ($ REVENUE)
6.1 INTRODUCTION
6.1.1 GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY END-USER
6.1.1.1 AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
6.1.1.2 AUTOMATION
6.1.1.3 ELECTRONIC
6.1.1.4 METAL
6.1.1.5 NUCLEAR
6.1.1.6 OTHERS
7 GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET, BY REGION ($ REVENUE)
7.1 INTRODUCTION
7.2 KEY TAKEWAYS
8 NORTH AMERICA ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET ($ REVENUE)
8.1 MARKET DYNAMICS
8.1.1 DRIVERS
8.1.2 RESTRAINTS
8.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES
8.2 NORTH AMERICA ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET ANALYSIS- BY TYPES
8.3 NORTH AMERICA ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION
8.4 NORTH AMERICA ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END-USER
8.5 U.S.
8.6 CANADA
8.7 MEXICO
8.8 REST OF NORTH AMERICA
9 EUROPE ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET ($ REVENUE)
9.1 MARKET DYNAMICS
9.1.1 DRIVERS
9.1.2 RESTRAINTS
9.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES
9.2 EUROPE ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET ANALYSIS- BY TYPES
9.3 EUROPE ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION
9.4 EUROPE ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END-USER
9.5 U.K.
9.6 FRANCE
9.7 GERMANY
9.8 ITALY
9.9 SPAIN
9.10 REST OF EUROPE
10 ASIA PACIFIC ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET ($ REVENUE)
10.1 MARKET DYNAMICS
10.1.1 DRIVERS
10.1.2 RESTRAINTS
10.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES
10.2 ASIA PACIFIC ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET ANALYSIS- BY TYPES
10.3 ASIA PACIFIC ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION
10.4 ASIA PACIFIC ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END-USER
10.5 INDIA
10.6 CHINA
10.7 JAPAN
10.8 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC
11 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (MEA) ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET ($ REVENUE)
11.1 MARKET DYNAMICS
11.1.1 DRIVERS
11.1.2 RESTRAINTS
11.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES
11.2 MEA ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET ANALYSIS- BY TYPES
11.3 MEA ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION
11.4 MEA ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END-USER
11.5 SOUTH AFRICA
11.6 REST OF MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA
12 LATIN AMERICA ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET ($ REVENUE)
12.1 MARKET DYNAMICS
12.1.1 DRIVERS
12.1.2 RESTRAINTS
12.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES
12.2 LATIN AMERICA ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET ANALYSIS- BY TYPES
12.3 LATIN AMERICA ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION
12.4 LATIN AMERICA ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END-USER
12.5 BRAZIL
12.6 REST OF LATIN AMERICA
13 COMPETATIVE LANDSCAPE
13.1 GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET-COMPANY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
14 COMPANY PROFILES: (REVENUE, PRODUCT COMPONENTS/BRAND OFFERINGS, COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS)
14.1 IMERYS GRAPHITE & CARBON LIMITED
14.2 ASBURY GRAPHITE MILLS, INCORPORATED
14.3 CABOT CORPORATION
14.4 GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED
14.5 GRAPHITE INDIA LIMITED
14.6 MERSEN GROUP
14.7 MITSUBISHI RAYON COMPANY
14.8 NIPPON GRAPHITE INDUSTRIES
14.9 SGL CARBON SE
14.10 SHOWA DENKO CARBON
14.11 TOHO TENAX CO. LIMITED
14.12 TRITON MINERALS LIMITED
LIST OF TABLES
TABLE 1 GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET SIZE, 2018-2025 (USD MN)
TABLE 2 GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET, BY TYPES
TABLE 3 GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET, BY APPLICATION
TABLE 4 GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET, BY END-USER
TABLE 5 NORTH AMERICA ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET SIZE, 2018-2025 (USD MN)
TABLE 6 NORTH AMERICA ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET, BY TYPES
TABLE 7 NORTH AMERICA ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET, BY APPLICATION
TABLE 8 NORTH AMERICA ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET, BY END-USER
TABLE 9 EUROPE ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET SIZE, 2018-2025 (USD MN)
TABLE 10 EUROPE ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET, BY TYPES
TABLE 11 EUROPE ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET, BY APPLICATION
TABLE 12 EUROPE ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET, BY END-USER
TABLE 13 ASIA-PACIFIC ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET SIZE, 2018-2025 (USD MN)
TABLE 14 ASIA-PACIFIC ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET, BY TYPES
TABLE 15 ASIA-PACIFIC ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET, BY APPLICATION
TABLE 16 ASIA-PACIFIC ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET, BY END-USER
TABLE 17 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET SIZE, 2018-2025(USD MN)
TABLE 18 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET, BY TYPES
TABLE 19 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET, BY APPLICATION
TABLE 20 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET, BY END-USER
TABLE 21 LATIN AMERICA ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET SIZE, 2018-2025 (USD MN)
TABLE 22 LATIN AMERICA ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET, BY TYPES
TABLE 23 LATIN AMERICA ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET, BY APPLICATION
TABLE 24 LATIN AMERICA ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET, BY END-USER
LIST OF FIGURES
FIGURE 1 MARKET SEGMENT
FIGURE 2 MARKET INTEGRATED ECOSYSTEM
FIGURE 3 TOP-DOWN APPROACH
FIGURE 4 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH
FIGURE 5 NORTH AMERICA ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET SNAPSHOT
FIGURE 6 EUROPE ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET SNAPSHOT
FIGURE 7 ASIA-PACIFIC ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET SNAPSHOT
FIGURE 8 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET SNAPSHOT
FIGURE 9 LATIN AMERICA ARTIFICIAL GRAPHITE MARKET SNAPSHOT
Continue…
