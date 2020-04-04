Global Capacity Management Market Size, Key Players, Opportunity, Share, Growth, Status, Demand, and Forecast to 2025

The report provide the insights about the industry that includes SWOT (Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, Threats) analysis, Porter Five forces (Bargaining Power of Suppliers, Bargaining Power of Buyers, Threat of New Entrants, Threat Of Substitutes, Intense Rivalry), Value and Supply chain analysis, and the factor that drives and hamper the growth of market during forecast period. Also, the study provides an in-depth analysis of the various segments of the market. For more info Click here @

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the Capacity Management market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the capacity management market, by segmenting it based on by component, by application, by end- user, and regional demand. Robust development for reducing the operation cost in the past several years propels the growth for the capacity managements strategies. Moreove, it helps in increasing return on investment is also a major factor boosting the demand for this market. Additionally, capacity management tools are one the most important factors fuel the demand of this market.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by component, application, and by end- user in all regions. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the capacity management market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the capacity management market.

The report provides the size of the capacity management market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global capacity management market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The capacity management market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the capacity management market, split into regions. Based on component, application, and end- user the individual revenues from all the regions is summed up to achieve the global revenue for capacity management. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of capacity management several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Automic Software Inc., Axway, ASG Technologies, CA Technologies, Helpsystems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Idera, IBM Corporation, Manageengine, Neubrain, Riverbed Technology, SolarWinds Worldwide, TeamQuest Corporation, Turbonomic, and Vmare Inc.

The global capacity management market has been segmented into:

Global Capacity Management Market: By Component

• Solutions

o Network capacity management

o Storage capacity management

o Application capacity management

• Services

o IT applications

o Business applications

o Outsourced applications

o Infrastructure applications

Global Capacity Management Market: By Application

• Enterprise resource planning (ERP)

• Customer relationship management (CRM)

• Supply chain management (SCM)

• Production planning system (PPS)

Global Capacity Management Market: By End- User

• Telecom industry

• Healthcare sector

• Retail

• Others

Global Capacity Management Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

Note: The study base year and forecast period can be customized as per the request. Also, the table of contents is the defined scope of a published report. As per requirement, cross-sectional analysis across all industries or specific geography or ‘country-based’ analysis can be provided as a part of customization

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY, ASSUMPTIONS AND ACRONYMS

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 GLOBAL CAPACITY MANAGEMENT MARKET

3 GLOBAL CAPACITY MANAGEMENT MARKET-MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.1.1 GLOBAL CAPACITY MANAGEMENT MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

3.1.2 GLOBAL CAPACITY MANAGEMENT MARKET SNAPSHOT

4 GLOBAL CAPACITY MANAGEMENT MARKET OVERVIEW- BY COMPONENT

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.1.1 GLOBAL CAPACITY MANAGEMENT MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY COMPONENT

4.1.1.1 SOLUTIONS

4.1.1.1.1 NETWORK CAPACITY MANAGEMENT

4.1.1.1.2 STORAGE CAPACITY MANAGEMENT

4.1.1.1.3 APPLICATION CAPACITY MANAGEMENT

4.1.1.2 SERVICES

4.1.1.2.1 IT SERVICES

4.1.1.2.2 BUSINESS SERVICES

4.1.1.3 OUTSOURCED SERVICES

4.1.1.4 INFRASTRUCTURE SERVICES

5 GLOBAL CAPACITY MANAGEMENT MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECAST, BY APPLICATION

5.1 INTRODUCTION

5.1.1 GLOBAL CAPACITY MANAGEMENT MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY APPLICATION

5.1.1.1 ENTERPRISE RESOURCE PLANNING (ERP)

5.1.1.2 CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT (CRM)

5.1.1.3 SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT (SCM)

5.1.1.4 PRODUCTION PLANNING SYSTEM (PPS)

6 GLOBAL CAPACITY MANAGEMENT MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECAST, BY END- USER

6.1 INTRODUCTION

6.1.1 GLOBAL CAPACITY MANAGEMENT MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY END- USER

6.1.1.1 TELECOM INDUSTRY

6.1.1.2 HEALTHCARE SECTOR

6.1.1.3 RETAIL

6.1.1.4 OTHERS

7 GLOBAL CAPACITY MANAGEMENT MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET, BY REGION

7.1 INTRODUCTION

7.2 KEY TAKEWAYS

8 NORTH AMERICA CAPACITY MANAGEMENT MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

8.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.1.1 DRIVERS

8.1.2 RESTRAINTS

8.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

8.2 NORTH AMERICA CAPACITY MANAGEMENT MARKET ANALYSIS- BY COMPONENT

8.3 NORTH AMERICA CAPACITY MANAGEMENT MARKET ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION

8.4 NORTH AMERICA CAPACITY MANAGEMENT MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END- USER

8.5 U.S.

8.6 CANADA

8.7 MEXICO

9 EUROPE CAPACITY MANAGEMENT MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

9.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

9.1.1 DRIVERS

9.1.2 RESTRAINTS

9.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

9.2 EUROPE CAPACITY MANAGEMENT MARKET ANALYSIS- BY COMPONENT

9.3 EUROPE CAPACITY MANAGEMENT MARKET ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION

9.4 EUROPE CAPACITY MANAGEMENT MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END- USER

9.5 U.K.

9.6 FRANCE

9.7 GERMANY

9.8 ITALY

9.9 SPAIN

9.10 REST OF EUROPE

10 ASIA PACIFIC CAPACITY MANAGEMENT MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

10.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

10.1.1 DRIVERS

10.1.2 RESTRAINTS

10.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

10.2 ASIA PACIFIC CAPACITY MANAGEMENT MARKET ANALYSIS- BY COMPONENT

10.3 ASIA PACIFIC CAPACITY MANAGEMENT MARKET ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION

10.4 ASIA PACIFIC CAPACITY MANAGEMENT MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END- USER

10.5 INDIA

10.6 CHINA

10.7 JAPAN

10.8 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

11 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (MEA) CAPACITY MANAGEMENT MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

11.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

11.1.1 DRIVERS

11.1.2 RESTRAINTS

11.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

11.2 MEA CAPACITY MANAGEMENT MARKET ANALYSIS- BY COMPONENT

11.3 MEA CAPACITY MANAGEMENT MARKET ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION

11.4 MEA CAPACITY MANAGEMENT MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END- USER

11.5 SOUTH AFRICA

11.6 REST OF MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

12 LATIN AMERICA CAPACITY MANAGEMENT MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

12.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

12.1.1 DRIVERS

12.1.2 RESTRAINTS

12.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

12.2 LATIN AMERICA CAPACITY MANAGEMENT MARKET ANALYSIS- BY COMPONENT

12.3 LATIN AMERICA CAPACITY MANAGEMENT MARKET ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION

12.4 LATIN AMERICA CAPACITY MANAGEMENT MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END- USER

12.5 BRAZIL

12.6 REST OF LATIN AMERICA

13 COMPETATIVE LANDSCAPE

13.1 GLOBAL CAPACITY MANAGEMENT MARKET-COMPANY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

14 COMPANY PROFILES: (REVENUE, PRODUCTS/BRAND OFFERINGS, COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS)

14.1 AUTOMIC SOFTWARE INC.

14.2 AXWAY

14.3 ASG TECHNOLOGIES

14.4 CA TECHNOLOGIES

14.5 HELPSYSTEMS

14.6 HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT LP

14.7 IDERA

14.8 IBM CORPORATION

14.9 MANAGEENGINE

14.10 NEUBRAIN

14.11 RIVERBED TECHNOLOGY

14.12 SOLARWINDS WORLDWIDE

14.13 TURBONOMIC

14.14 TEAMQUEST CORPORATION

14.15 VMARE, INC.

Continue…

