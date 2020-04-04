Global Cell Culture Market Size, Opportunity, Share, Growth, Status, Demand, and Forecast to 2025

The report provide the insights about the industry that includes SWOT (Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, Threats) analysis, Porter Five forces (Bargaining Power of Suppliers, Bargaining Power of Buyers, Threat of New Entrants, Threat Of Substitutes, Intense Rivalry), Value and Supply chain analysis, and the factor that drives and hamper the growth of market during forecast period. Also, the study provides an in-depth analysis of the various segments of the market. For more info Click here @

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the cell culture market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the cell culture market, by segmenting it based on by product type, application, and regional demand. Robust growing awareness of cell culture-based sera in the past several years have propelled the demand for the cell culture market. Moreover, growing stem cell research is another prime factor driving the market demand. Additionally, advancement for research and development of cell culture product and others fuel the demand of this market.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by product type, and application in all regions. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the cell culture market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the cell culture market.

The report provides the size of the cell culture market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global cell culture market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The cell culture market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the cell culture market, split into regions. Based on product type, and application the individual revenues from all the regions is summed up to achieve the global revenue for cell culture. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of cell culture several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Becton, Dickinsion and company, Biospherix Ltd., Cellgenix GmbH, Danaher Corporation, Ge Healthcare, Irvine Scientific, Lonze Group Limited, Merck Group, and VWR Internatinal LLC.

The global cell culture market has been segmented into:

Global Cell Culture Market: By Product Type

• Equipments

o Incubators

o Roller bottle equipment

o Bioreactors

o Others

• Consumables

o Protein free

o Amino acids

o Fetal bovine sera

o Others

Global Cell Culture Market: By Application

• Biopharmaceuticals

• Cancer research

• Tissue culture

• Gene therapy

• Others

Global Cell Culture Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

Note: The study base year and forecast period can be customized as per the request. Also, the table of contents is the defined scope of a published report. As per requirement, cross-sectional analysis across all industries or specific geography or ‘country-based’ analysis can be provided as a part of customization

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY, ASSUMPTIONS AND ACRONYMS

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 GLOBAL CELL CULTURE MARKET

3 GLOBAL CELL CULTURE MARKET-MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.1.1 GLOBAL CELL CULTURE REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

3.1.2 GLOBAL CELL CULTURE SNAPSHOT

4 GLOBAL CELL CULTURE OVERVIEW- BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.1.1 GLOBAL CELL CULTURE REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1.1.1 EQUIPMENTS

4.1.1.1.1 INCUBATORS

4.1.1.1.2 ROLLER BOTTLE EQUIPMENT

4.1.1.1.3 BIOREACTORS

4.1.1.1.4 OTHERS

4.1.1.2 CONSUMABLES

4.1.1.2.1 PROTEIN FREE

4.1.1.2.2 AMINO ACIDS

4.1.1.2.3 FETAL BOVINE SERA

4.1.1.2.4 OTHERS

5 GLOBAL CELL CULTURE ANALYSIS AND FORECAST, BY APPLICATION

5.1 INTRODUCTION

5.1.1 GLOBAL CELL CULTURE REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY APPLICATION

5.1.1.1 BIOPHARMACEUTICALS

5.1.1.2 CANCER RESEARCH

5.1.1.3 TISSUE CULTURE

5.1.1.4 GENE THERAPY

5.1.1.5 OTHERS

6 GLOBAL CELL CULTURE REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET, BY REGION

6.1 INTRODUCTION

6.2 KEY TAKEWAYS

7 NORTH AMERICA CELL CULTURE REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

7.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

7.1.1 DRIVERS

7.1.2 RESTRAINTS

7.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

7.2 NORTH AMERICA CELL CULTURE ANALYSIS- BY PRODUCT TYPE

7.3 NORTH AMERICA CELL CULTURE ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION

7.4 U.S.

7.5 CANADA

7.6 MEXICO

8 EUROPE CELL CULTURE REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

8.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.1.1 DRIVERS

8.1.2 RESTRAINTS

8.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

8.2 EUROPE CELL CULTURE ANALYSIS- BY PRODUCT TYPE

8.3 EUROPE CELL CULTURE ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION

8.4 U.K.

8.5 FRANCE

8.6 GERMANY

8.7 ITALY

8.8 SPAIN

8.9 REST OF EUROPE

9 ASIA PACIFIC CELL CULTURE REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

9.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

9.1.1 DRIVERS

9.1.2 RESTRAINTS

9.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

9.2 ASIA PACIFIC CELL CULTURE ANALYSIS- BY PRODUCT TYPE

9.3 ASIA PACIFIC CELL CULTURE ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION

9.4 INDIA

9.5 CHINA

9.6 JAPAN

9.7 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

10 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (MEA) CELL CULTURE REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

10.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

10.1.1 DRIVERS

10.1.2 RESTRAINTS

10.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

10.2 MEA CELL CULTURE ANALYSIS- BY PRODUCT TYPE

10.3 MEA CELL CULTURE ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION

10.4 SOUTH AFRICA

10.5 REST OF MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

11 LATIN AMERICA CELL CULTURE REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

11.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

11.1.1 DRIVERS

11.1.2 RESTRAINTS

11.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

11.2 LATIN AMERICA CELL CULTURE ANALYSIS- BY PRODUCT TYPE

11.3 LATIN AMERICA CELL CULTURE ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION

11.4 BRAZIL

11.5 REST OF LATIN AMERICA

12 COMPETATIVE LANDSCAPE

12.1 GLOBAL CELL CULTURE -COMPANY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

13 COMPANY PROFILES: (REVENUE, PRODUCT TYPES/BRAND OFFERINGS, COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS)

13.1 BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY

13.2 BIOSPHERIX, LTD.

13.3 CELLGENIX GMBH

13.4 DANAHER CORPORATION

13.5 EMD MILLIPORE

13.6 GE HEALTHCARE

13.7 IRVINE SCIENTIFIC

13.8 LONZA GROUP LIMITED

13.9 MERCK GROUP

13.10 VWR INTERNATIONAL LLC

