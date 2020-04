Global E-Textiles Market Size, Opportunity, Key Players, Trends, Share, Growth, Status, Demand, and Forecast to 2025

The report provide the insights about the industry that includes SWOT (Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, Threats) analysis, Porter Five forces (Bargaining Power of Suppliers, Bargaining Power of Buyers, Threat of New Entrants, Threat Of Substitutes, Intense Rivalry), Value and Supply chain analysis, and the factor that drives and hamper the growth of market during forecast period. Also, the study provides an in-depth analysis of the various segments of the market. For more info Click here @

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the e-textiles market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Bn).

The study provides a detailed view of the e-textiles market segmenting it based on by types, by function, by end-user, and regional demand. Rapid technological developments in miniaturizing incorporation of electronic components in conductive textiles is boosting the growth of the e-textiles market. Rise in disposable incomes, and the change in standard of living is another prime factor driving the market demand. Additionally, extensive use of e-textiless in end-user industries such sports and fitness is fueling the demand of this market.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 ECOSYSTEM OF E-TEXTILES MARKET

2.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH

2.3 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH

2.4 ASSUMPTIONS

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 GLOBAL E-TEXTILES MARKET SNAPSHOT

3.2 GLOBAL E-TEXTILES MARKET REVENUE, 2017– 2025(US$ BN)

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 KEY TRENDS ANALYSIS

4.3 PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT AND DIVERSIFICATION ANALYSIS

4.4 PORTERS FIVE FORCE ANALYSIS

4.5 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

4.7 COMPANY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

4.8 EXPANSION STRATEGIES ADOPTED BY LEADING PLAYERS

5 GLOBAL E-TEXTILES MARKET, BY TYPES

5.1 OVERVIEW

5.2 ACTIVE E-TEXTILES

5.3 PASSIVE E-TEXTILES

5.4 ULTRA-SMART TEXTILES

6 GLOBAL E-TEXTILES MARKET, BY FUNCTION

6.1 OVERVIEW

6.2 ENERGY HARVESTING

6.3 LUMINESCENCE

6.4 SENSING

6.5 THERMOELECTRICITY

6.6 OTHERS

7 GLOBAL E-TEXTILES MARKET, BY END-USER

7.1 OVERVIEW

7.2 ENTERTAINMENT & FASHION

7.3 HEALTHCARE

7.4 MILITARY & DEFENSE

7.5 SPORTS & FITNESS

7.6 OTHERS

8 GLOBAL E-TEXTILES MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1 NORTH AMERICA

8.1.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.1.1.1 DRIVERS

8.1.1.2 RESTRAINS

8.1.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

8.1.2 U.S.

8.1.3 CANADA

8.1.4 MEXICO

8.2 EUROPE

8.2.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.2.1.1 DRIVERS

8.2.1.2 RESTRAINS

8.2.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

8.2.2 U.K.

8.2.3 FRANCE

8.2.4 GERMANY

8.2.5 SPAIN

8.2.6 REST OF EUROPE

8.3 ASIA PACIFIC

8.3.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.3.1.1 DRIVERS

8.3.1.2 RESTRAINS

8.3.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

8.3.2 INDIA

8.3.3 CHINA

8.3.4 JAPAN

8.3.5 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

8.4 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

8.4.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.4.1.1 DRIVERS

8.4.1.2 RESTRAINS

8.4.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

8.4.2 SOUTH AFRICA

8.4.3 U.A.E

8.4.4 REST OF MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

8.5 LATIN AMERICA

8.5.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.5.1.1 DRIVERS

8.5.1.2 RESTRAINS

8.5.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

8.5.2 BRAZIL

8.5.3 REST OF LATIN AMERICA

9 GLOBAL E-TEXTILES MARKET, BY COMPANY

9.1 INTRODUCTION

9.2 ADDIDAS

9.2.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.2.2 PRODUCTS & SERVICES

9.2.3 KEY STRATEGY

9.2.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

9.2.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.3 APPLE

9.3.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.3.2 PRODUCTS & SERVICES

9.3.3 KEY STRATEGY

9.3.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

9.3.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.4 GOOGLE, INC.

9.4.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.4.2 PRODUCTS & SERVICES

9.4.3 KEY STRATEGY

9.4.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

9.4.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.5 INTERACTIVE WEAR AG

9.5.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.5.2 PRODUCTS & SERVICES

9.5.3 KEY STRATEGY

9.5.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

9.5.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.6 INTERNATIONAL FASHION MACHINES, INC.

9.6.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.6.2 PRODUCTS & SERVICES

9.6.3 KEY STRATEGY

9.6.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

9.6.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.7 NIKE

9.7.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.7.2 PRODUCTS & SERVICES

9.7.3 KEY STRATEGY

9.7.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

9.7.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.8 OHMATEX APS

9.8.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.8.2 PRODUCTS & SERVICES

9.8.3 KEY STRATEGY

9.8.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

9.8.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.9 SCHOELLER TEXTILES AG

9.9.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.9.2 PRODUCTS & SERVICES

9.9.3 KEY STRATEGY

9.9.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

9.9.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.10 SENSORIA, INC.

9.10.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.10.2 PRODUCTS & SERVICES

9.10.3 KEY STRATEGY

9.10.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

9.10.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 1 GLOBAL E-TEXTILES MARKET SIZE, 2017-2025 (USD MN)

TABLE 2 GLOBAL E-TEXTILES MARKET, BY TYPES

TABLE 3 GLOBAL E-TEXTILES MARKET, BY FUNCTION

TABLE 4 GLOBAL E-TEXTILES MARKET, BY END-USER

TABLE 5 NORTH AMERICA E-TEXTILES MARKET SIZE, 2017-2025 (USD MN)

TABLE 6 NORTH AMERICA E-TEXTILES MARKET, BY TYPES

TABLE 7 NORTH AMERICA E-TEXTILES MARKET, BY FUNCTION

TABLE 8 NORTH AMERICA E-TEXTILES MARKET, BY END-USER

TABLE 9 EUROPE E-TEXTILES MARKET SIZE, 2017-2025 (USD MN)

TABLE 10 EUROPE E-TEXTILES MARKET, BY TYPES

TABLE 11 EUROPE E-TEXTILES MARKET, BY FUNCTION

TABLE 12 EUROPE E-TEXTILES MARKET, BY END-USER

TABLE 13 ASIA-PACIFIC E-TEXTILES MARKET SIZE, 2017-2025 (USD MN)

TABLE 14 ASIA-PACIFIC E-TEXTILES MARKET, BY TYPES

TABLE 15 ASIA-PACIFIC E-TEXTILES MARKET, BY FUNCTION

TABLE 16 ASIA-PACIFIC E-TEXTILES MARKET, BY END-USER

TABLE 17 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA E-TEXTILES MARKET SIZE, 2017-2025 (USD MN)

TABLE 18 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA E-TEXTILES MARKET, BY TYPES

TABLE 19 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA E-TEXTILES MARKET, BY FUNCTION

TABLE 20 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA E-TEXTILES MARKET, BY END-USER

TABLE 21 LATIN AMERICA E-TEXTILESMARKET SIZE, 2017-2025 (USD MN)

TABLE 22 LATIN AMERICA E-TEXTILES MARKET, BY TYPES

TABLE 23 LATIN AMERICA E-TEXTILES MARKET, BY FUNCTION

TABLE 24 LATIN AMERICA E-TEXTILES MARKET, BY END-USER

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 MARKET SEGMENT

FIGURE 2 MARKET INTEGRATED ECOSYSTEM

FIGURE 3 TOP-DOWN APPROACH

FIGURE 4 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH

FIGURE 5 NORTH AMERICA E-TEXTILES MARKET SNAPSHOT

FIGURE 6 SWOT ANALYSIS

FIGURE 7 EUROPE E-TEXTILES MARKET SNAPSHOT

FIGURE 8 ASIA-PACIFIC E-TEXTILES MARKET SNAPSHOT

FIGURE 9 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA E-TEXTILES MARKET SNAPSHOT

FIGURE 10 LATIN AMERICA E-TEXTILES MARKET SNAPSHOT

Continue…

