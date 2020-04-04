Global Fragrances Market Size, Opportunity, Share, Growth, Status, Demand, and Forecast to 2025
The report covers the analysis and forecast of the fragrances market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).
The study provides a detailed view of the fragrances market, by segmenting it based on by type, Ingredient type, product type, distribution channels, and regional demand. Robust adoption of personalized fragrancess and increasing trend of celebrity stirred perfumes among the consumer in the past several years have propelled the demand for the fragrances market. Moreover, the frequent changing trends is another prime factor driving the market demand. Additionally, rising online retail penetration is one of the most important factors which will drive the demand of this market.
Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by type, ingredient type, product type, distribution channels in all regions. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.
A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the fragrances market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the fragrances market.
The report provides the size of the fragrances market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global fragrances market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.
Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The fragrances market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the fragrances market, split into regions. Based on type, ingredient type, product type, and distribution channels the individual revenues from all the regions is summed up to achieve the global revenue for fragrances. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of fragrances several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.
The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Boots UK Limited, Clarins Group, Givaudan, MAC Cosmetics, Loreal, Savers Health and Beauty, Superdrug Stores PLC, The Body Shop International Limited, and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
The global fragrances market has been segmented into:
Global Fragrances Market: By Type
• Premium products
• Mass products
Global Fragrances Market: By Ingredient Type
• Natural
• Synthetic
Global Fragrances Market: By Product Type
• Perfume
• Deodorant
• Others
Global Fragrances Market: By Distribution Channels
• Supermarket
• Multi retail stores
• Online & others
Global Fragrances Market: By Geography
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o U.K.
o France
o Germany
o Italy
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o India
o China
o Japan
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East and Africa
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East and Africa
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Rest of Latin America
Note: The study base year and forecast period can be customized as per the request. Also, the table of contents is the defined scope of a published report. As per requirement, cross-sectional analysis across all industries or specific geography or ‘country-based’ analysis can be provided as a part of customization
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY, ASSUMPTIONS AND ACRONYMS
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1 GLOBAL FRAGRANCES MARKET
3 GLOBAL FRAGRANCESMARKET-MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1 INTRODUCTION
3.1.1 GLOBAL FRAGRANCES REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET
3.1.2 GLOBAL FRAGRANCES SNAPSHOT
4 GLOBAL FRAGRANCES OVERVIEW- BY TYPE
4.1 INTRODUCTION
4.1.1 GLOBAL FRAGRANCES REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY TYPE
4.1.1.1 PREMIUM PRODUCTS
4.1.1.2 MASS PRODUCTS
5 GLOBAL FRAGRANCES ANALYSIS AND FORECAST, BY INGREDIENT TYPE
5.1 INTRODUCTION
5.1.1 GLOBAL FRAGRANCES REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY INGREDIENT TYPE
5.1.1.1 NATURAL
5.1.1.2 SYNTHETIC
6 GLOBAL FRAGRANCES ANALYSIS AND FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE
6.1 INTRODUCTION
6.1.1 GLOBAL FRAGRANCES REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY PRODUCT TYPE
6.1.1.1 PERFUME
6.1.1.2 DEODORANT
6.1.1.3 OTHERS
7 GLOBAL FRAGRANCES ANALYSIS AND FORECAST, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS
7.1 INTRODUCTION
7.1.1 GLOBAL FRAGRANCES REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY DISTRIBUTION TYPE
7.1.1.1 SUPERMARKET
7.1.1.2 MULTI RETAIL STORES
7.1.1.3 ONLINE & OTHERS
8 GLOBAL FRAGRANCES REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET, BY REGION
8.1 INTRODUCTION
8.2 KEY TAKEWAYS
9 NORTH AMERICA FRAGRANCES REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET
9.1 MARKET DYNAMICS
9.1.1 DRIVERS
9.1.2 RESTRAINTS
9.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES
9.2 NORTH AMERICA FRAGRANCES ANALYSIS- BY TYPE
9.3 NORTH AMERICA FRAGRANCES ANALYSIS- BY INGREDIENT TYPE
9.4 NORTH AMERICA FRAGRANCES ANALYSIS- BY PRODUCT TYPE
9.5 NORTH AMERICA FRAGRANCES ANALYSIS- BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS
9.6 U.S.
9.7 CANADA
9.8 MEXICO
10 EUROPE FRAGRANCES REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET
10.1 MARKET DYNAMICS
10.1.1 DRIVERS
10.1.2 RESTRAINTS
10.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES
10.2 EUROPE FRAGRANCES ANALYSIS- BY TYPE
10.3 EUROPE FRAGRANCES ANALYSIS- BY INGREDIENT TYPE
10.4 EUROPE FRAGRANCES ANALYSIS- BY PRODUCT TYPE
10.5 EUROPE FRAGRANCES ANALYSIS- BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS
10.6 U.K.
10.7 FRANCE
10.8 GERMANY
10.9 ITALY
10.10 SPAIN
10.11 REST OF EUROPE
11 ASIA PACIFIC FRAGRANCES REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET
11.1 MARKET DYNAMICS
11.1.1 DRIVERS
11.1.2 RESTRAINTS
11.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES
11.2 ASIA PACIFIC FRAGRANCES ANALYSIS- BY TYPE
11.3 ASIA PACIFIC FRAGRANCES ANALYSIS- BY INGREDIENT TYPE
11.4 ASIA PACIFIC FRAGRANCES ANALYSIS- BY PRODUCT TYPE
11.5 ASIA PACIFIC FRAGRANCES ANALYSIS- BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS
11.6 INDIA
11.7 CHINA
11.8 JAPAN
11.9 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC
12 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (MEA) FRAGRANCES REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET
12.1 MARKET DYNAMICS
12.1.1 DRIVERS
12.1.2 RESTRAINTS
12.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES
12.2 MEA FRAGRANCES ANALYSIS- BY TYPE
12.3 MEA FRAGRANCES ANALYSIS- BY INGREDIENT TYPE
12.4 MEA FRAGRANCES ANALYSIS- BY PRODUCT TYPE
12.5 MEA FRAGRANCES ANALYSIS- BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS
12.6 SOUTH AFRICA
12.7 REST OF MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA
13 LATIN AMERICA FRAGRANCES REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET
13.1 MARKET DYNAMICS
13.1.1 DRIVERS
13.1.2 RESTRAINTS
13.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES
13.2 LATIN AMERICA FRAGRANCES ANALYSIS- BY TYPE
13.3 LATIN AMERICA FRAGRANCES ANALYSIS- BY INGREDIENT TYPE
13.4 LATIN AMERICA FRAGRANCES ANALYSIS- BY PRODUCT TYPE
13.5 LATIN AMERICA FRAGRANCES ANALYSIS- BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS
13.6 BRAZIL
13.7 REST OF LATIN AMERICA
14 COMPETATIVE LANDSCAPE
14.1 GLOBAL FRAGRANCES-COMPANY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
15 COMPANY PROFILES: (REVENUE, PRODUCT TYPES/BRAND OFFERINGS, COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS)
15.1 BURBERRY GROUP PLC
15.2 BULGARI PARFUMS
15.3 BOOTS UK LIMITED
15.4 CLARINS GROUP
15.5 CHANEL SA
15.6 CALVIN KLEIN INC.
15.7 ESTE LAUDER COMPANIES, INC.
15.8 EUROITALIA SRL
15.9 GIVAUDAN
15.10 MAC COSMETICS
15.11 LOREAL
15.12 SAVERS HEALTH AND BEAUTY
15.13 SUPERDRUG STORES PLC
15.14 THE BODY SHOP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
15.15 THE ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.
Continue…
