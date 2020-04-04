Global Machine Vision Market Size, Trends, Share, Status, Opportunity, Demand, Growth, and Forecast Analysis

The report provide the insights about the industry that includes SWOT (Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, Threats) analysis, Porter Five forces (Bargaining Power of Suppliers, Bargaining Power of Buyers, Threat of New Entrants, Threat Of Substitutes, Intense Rivalry), Value and Supply chain analysis, and the factor that drives and hamper the growth of market during forecast period. Also, the study provides an in-depth analysis of the various segments of the market. For more info Click here @

Global Machine Vision Market-Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Research Methodology

We identify the major drivers and restraints for every region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, & Middle East) of any particular market with a weightage value of how it is impacting the market. For each driver and restraint, we provide weightage in short term, medium term, and long term. Here the driver acts as a pull factor and restraint as a push factor.

Primary Research

Key players in the market are identified through review of secondary sources such as industry whitepapers, annual reports, published reports by credible agencies, financial reports and published interviews of Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) from leading companies. During the primary interviews, KOLs also suggested some producers that are included under the initial scope of the study. We further refined company profile section by adding suggested producers by KOLs. KOLs include Chief Executive Officer (CEO), general managers, vice presidents, sales directors, market executives, R&D directors, product managers, procurement managers, export managers etc. During the research process, all the major stakeholders across the value chain are contacted for conducting primary interviews.

Report Description

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the machine vision market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data for 2017 along with the forecast for the period between 2018 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the machine vision market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the machine vision market.

Market Push & Pull Factors

The study provides a detailed view of the machine vision market, by segmenting it based on component, product, application, end-use industry and regional demand. Increasing demand for automated manpower and processed material monitoring propel the demand of machine vision market. Additionally, the multi-functional development of machine vision fuels the demand of this market.

The competitive profiling of the key players in the global market across five broad geographic regions is included in the study. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

The report provides the size of the machine vision market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global machine vision market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The machine vision market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the machine vision market, split into regions. Based on component, product, application and end-use industry the individual revenues from all the regions are summed up to achieve the total market revenue (TMR) for machine vision. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of machine vision several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include include Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Basler AG, Baumer Optronic GmbH, Cognex Corporation, JAI A/S, Keyence Corporation, Microscan Systems, Omron Corporation, Sony Corporation and Texas Instruments, Inc.

Report Scope

The global machine vision market has been segmented into:

Global Machine Vision Market: By Component

• Hardware

• Software

Global Machine Vision Market: By Product

• PC-Based

• Smart Camera-Based

Global Machine Vision Market: By Application

• Positioning

• Identification

• Verification

• Measurement

• Flaw Detection

Global Machine Vision Market: By End-Use Industry

• Automotive

• Electronics

• Food & Beverages

• Printing & Packaging

• Others

Global Machine vision Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

Questions answered in the machine vision market research report:

1. What is machine vision?

2. What is the global machine vision market size?

3. What are the market driving factors behind the global machine vision market?

4. What are the market trends and forecast for the global machine vision market?

5. What are the global trends and forecasts based on market research and analysis of global machine vision market segmentation by component?

6. What are the global trends and forecasts based on market research and analysis of global machine vision market segmentation by product?

7. What are the global trends and forecasts based on market research and analysis of global machine vision market segmentation by application?

8. What are the global trends and forecasts based on market research and analysis of global machine vision market segmentation by end-use industry?

9. What are the global trends and forecasts based on market research and analysis of global machine vision market segmentation by geography?

10. Which are the major global machine vision manufacturers?

11. Which are the major global machine vision companies?

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Research Methodology, Assumptions, And Acronyms

2. Executive Summary And Market Overview

2.1. Global Machine Vision Market Snapshot

3. Global Machine Vision Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Global Machine Vision Market Revenue Forecast and Potential Addressable Market

3.1.2. Global Machine Vision Market Snapshot

4. Global Machine Vision Market, by Component

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Global Machine Vision Market Revenue Forecast and Potential Addressable Market- By Component

4.1.1.1. Hardware

4.1.1.2. Software

5. Global Machine Vision Market, by Product

5.1. Introduction

5.1.1. Global Machine Vision Market Revenue Forecast and Potential Addressable Market- By Product

5.1.1.1. PC-Based

5.1.1.2. Smart Camera-Based

6. Global Machine Vision Market, by Application

6.1. Introduction

6.1.1. Global Machine Vision Market Revenue Forecast and Potential Addressable Market- by Application

6.1.1.1. Positioning

6.1.1.2. Identification

6.1.1.3. Verification

6.1.1.4. Measurement

6.1.1.5. Flaw Detection

7. Global Machine Vision Market, by End-Use Industry

7.1. Introduction

7.1.1. Global Machine Vision Market Revenue Forecast and Potential Addressable Market- by Application

7.1.1.1. Automotive

7.1.1.2. Electronics

7.1.1.3. Food & Beverages

7.1.1.4. Printing & Packaging

7.1.1.5. Others

8. Global Machine Vision Market Revenue Forecast And Potential Addressable Market, by Region

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Key Takeaways

9. North America Machine Vision Market Revenue Forecast And Potential Addressable Market

9.1. Market Dynamics

9.1.1. Drivers

9.1.2. Restraints

9.1.3. Opportunities

9.1.4. Decision Support Matrix

9.2. North America Machine Vision Market Analysis- by Component

9.3. North America Machine Vision Market Analysis- by Product

9.4. North America Machine Vision Market Analysis- by Application

9.5. North America Machine Vision Market Analysis- by End-Use Industry

9.6. U.S.

9.7. Canada

9.8. Mexico

10. Europe Machine Vision Market Revenue Forecast And Potential Addressable Market

10.1. Market Dynamics

10.1.1. Drivers

10.1.2. Restraints

10.1.3. Opportunities

10.1.4. Decision Support Matrix

10.2. Europe Machine Vision Market Analysis- by Component

10.3. Europe Machine Vision Market Analysis- by Product

10.4. Europe Machine Vision Market Analysis- by Application

10.5. Europe Machine Vision Market Analysis- by End-Use Industry

10.6. U.K.

10.7. France

10.8. Germany

10.9. Italy

10.10. Spain

10.11. Rest of Europe

11. Asia Pacific Machine Vision Market Revenue Forecast And Potential Addressable Market

11.1. Market Dynamics

11.1.1. Drivers

11.1.2. Restraints

11.1.3. Opportunities

11.1.4. Decision Support Matrix

11.2. Asia Pacific Machine Vision Market Analysis- by Component

11.3. Asia Pacific Machine Vision Market Analysis- by Product

11.4. Asia Pacific Machine Vision Market Analysis- by Application

11.5. Asia Pacific Machine Vision Market Analysis- by End-Use Industry

11.6. India

11.7. China

11.8. Japan

11.9. Rest of Asia Pacific

12. Middle East And Africa (MEA) Machine Vision Market Revenue Forecast And Potential Addressable Market

12.1. Market Dynamics

12.1.1. Drivers

12.1.2. Restraints

12.1.3. Opportunities

12.1.4. Decision Support Matrix

12.2. MEA Machine Vision Market Analysis- by Component

12.3. MEA Machine Vision Market Analysis- by Product

12.4. MEA Machine Vision Market Analysis- by Application

12.5. MEA Machine Vision Market Analysis- by End-Use Industry

12.6. South Africa

12.7. Rest of Middle East And Africa

13. Latin America Machine Vision Market Revenue Forecast And Potential Addressable Market

13.1. Market Dynamics

13.1.1. Drivers

13.1.2. Restraints

13.1.3. Opportunities

13.1.4. Decision Support Matrix

13.2. Latin America Machine Vision Market Analysis- by Component

13.3. Latin America Machine Vision Market Analysis- by Product

13.4. Latin America Machine Vision Market Analysis- by Application

13.5. Latin America Machine Vision Market Analysis- by End-Use Industry

13.6. Brazil

13.7. Rest of Latin America

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Global Machine Vision Market-Company Market Share Analysis

15. Company Profiles: (Revenue, Product /Brand Offerings, Company Highlights)

15.1. Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

15.2. Basler AG

15.3. Baumer Optronic GmbH

15.4. Cognex Corporation

15.5. JAI A/S

15.6. Keyence Corporation

15.7. Microscan Systems

15.8. Omron Corporation

15.9. Sony Corporation

15.10. Texas Instruments, Inc

