Global Nasal Irrigation Market Size, Opportunity, Share, Growth, Status, Demand, and Forecast to 2025

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the nasal irrigation market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the nasal irrigation market, by segmenting it based on by product, by application, by end-user, and regional demand. Rapid industrialization and urbanization coupled with changing lifestyle of individuals has propelled the growth of the nasal irrigation market. Moreover, as it is a painless process, hence the market is demanding among individuals worldwide. Technological innovations and product development by key vendors further creates a high growth opportunity for this market during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by product, by application, and end-user in all regions.

The competitive profiling of the key players in the global nasal irrigation market across five broad geographic regions are included in the study. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the nasal irrigation market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the nasal irrigation market.

The report provides the size of the nasal irrigation market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global nasal irrigation market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The nasal irrigation market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the nasal irrigation market, split into regions. Based on product, application, and end-user, the individual revenues from all the regions is summed up to achieve the global revenue for nasal irrigation. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of nasal irrigation several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Bayer AG, Vearox, Neilmed Pharmaceuticals, Nasopure, Alkalol Company, Shenzhen Xinface Electronics Technology Co. Ltd., Chammed Co. Ltd., Flaem Nuova, Medstar, Becton, Dickinson and Company, and GIANTSTAR.

The global nasal irrigation market has been segmented into:

Global Nasal Irrigation Market: By Product

• Neti Pot

• Baby Bulb Syringe

• Teledyne Waterpik with Adaptor

Global Nasal Irrigation Market: By Application

• Chronic Sinusitis

• Rhinitis

• Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

• Sinus Surgery

Global Nasal Irrigation Market: By End-User

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Household

Global Nasal Irrigation Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africao South Africao Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin Americao Brazilo Rest of Latin America

Note: The study base year and forecast period can be customized as per the request. Also, the table of contents is the defined scope of a published report. As per requirement, cross-sectional analysis across all industries or specific geography or ‘country-based’ analysis can be provided as a part of customization

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY, ASSUMPTIONS AND ACRONYMS

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 GLOBAL NASAL IRRIGATION MARKET

3 GLOBAL NASAL IRRIGATION MARKET-MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.1.1 GLOBAL NASAL IRRIGATION MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

3.1.2 GLOBAL NASAL IRRIGATION MARKET SNAPSHOT

3.1.3 COMPANY PRODUCT MAPPING

4 GLOBAL NASAL IRRIGATION MARKET OVERVIEW- BY PRODUCT

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.1.1 GLOBAL NASAL IRRIGATION MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY PRODUCT

4.1.1.1 NETI POT

4.1.1.2 BABY BULB SYRINGE

4.1.1.3 TELEDYNE WATERPIK WITH ADAPTOR

5 GLOBAL NASAL IRRIGATION MARKET OVERVIEW- BY APPLICATION

5.1 INTRODUCTION

5.1.1 GLOBAL NASAL IRRIGATION MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY APPLICATION

5.1.1.1 CHRONIC SINUSITIS

5.1.1.2 RHINITIS

5.1.1.3 ACUTE UPPER RESPIRATORY INFECTION

5.1.1.4 SINUS SURGERY

6 GLOBAL NASAL IRRIGATION MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECAST, BY END- USER6.1 INTRODUCTION

6.1.1 GLOBAL NASAL IRRIGATION MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY END- USER

6.1.1.1 HOSPITALS

6.1.1.2 CLINICS

6.1.1.3 HOUSEHOLD

7 GLOBAL NASAL IRRIGATION MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET, BY REGION

7.1 INTRODUCTION

7.2 KEY TAKEWAYS

8 NORTH AMERICA NASAL IRRIGATION MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

8.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.1.1 DRIVERS

8.1.2 RESTRAINTS

8.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

8.2 NORTH AMERICA NASAL IRRIGATION MARKET ANALYSIS- BY PRODUCT

8.3 NORTH AMERICA NASAL IRRIGATION MARKET ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION

8.4 NORTH AMERICA NASAL IRRIGATION MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END- USER

8.5 U.S.

8.6 CANADA

8.7 MEXICO

9 EUROPE NASAL IRRIGATION MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

9.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

9.1.1 DRIVERS

9.1.2 RESTRAINTS

9.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

9.2 EUROPE NASAL IRRIGATION MARKET ANALYSIS- BY PRODUCT

9.3 EUROPE NASAL IRRIGATION MARKET ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION

9.4 EUROPE NASAL IRRIGATION MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END- USER

9.5 U.K.

9.6 FRANCE

9.7 GERMANY

9.8 ITALY

9.9 SPAIN

9.10 REST OF EUROPE

10 ASIA PACIFIC NASAL IRRIGATION MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

10.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

10.1.1 DRIVERS

10.1.2 RESTRAINTS

10.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

10.2 ASIA PACIFIC NASAL IRRIGATION MARKET ANALYSIS- BY PRODUCT

10.3 ASIA PACIFIC NASAL IRRIGATION MARKET ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION

10.4 ASIA PACIFIC NASAL IRRIGATION MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END- USER

10.5 INDIA

10.6 CHINA

10.7 JAPAN

10.8 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

11 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (MEA) NASAL IRRIGATION MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

11.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

11.1.1 DRIVERS

11.1.2 RESTRAINTS

11.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

11.2 MEA NASAL IRRIGATION MARKET ANALYSIS- BY PRODUCT

11.3 MEA NASAL IRRIGATION MARKET ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION

11.4 MEA NASAL IRRIGATION MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END- USER

11.5 SOUTH AFRICA

11.6 REST OF MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

12 LATIN AMERICA NASAL IRRIGATION MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

12.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

12.1.1 DRIVERS

12.1.2 RESTRAINTS

12.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

12.2 LATIN AMERICA NASAL IRRIGATION MARKET ANALYSIS- BY PRODUCT

12.3 LATIN AMERICA NASAL IRRIGATION MARKET ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION

12.4 LATIN AMERICA NASAL IRRIGATION MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END- USER

12.5 BRAZIL

12.6 REST OF LATIN AMERICA

13 COMPETATIVE LANDSCAPE

13.1 GLOBAL NASAL IRRIGATION MARKET-COMPANY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

14 COMPANY PROFILES: (REVENUE, PRODUCT TYPES/BRAND OFFERINGS, COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS)

14.1 BAYER AG

14.2 VEAROX

14.3 NEILMED PHARMACEUTICALS

14.4 NASOPURE

14.5 ALKALOL COMPANY

14.6 SHENZHEN XINFACE ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

14.7 CHAMMED CO. LTD.

14.8 FLAEM NUOVA

14.9 MEDSTAR

14.10 BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANYGIANTSTAR

Continue…

