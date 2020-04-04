Global Ophthalmic Equipment Market Size, Key Players, Trends, Opportunity, Share, Growth, Status, Demand, and Forecast to 2025

The report provide the insights about the industry that includes SWOT (Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, Threats) analysis, Porter Five forces (Bargaining Power of Suppliers, Bargaining Power of Buyers, Threat of New Entrants, Threat Of Substitutes, Intense Rivalry), Value and Supply chain analysis, and the factor that drives and hamper the growth of market during forecast period. Also, the study provides an in-depth analysis of the various segments of the market. For more info Click here @

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the ophthalmic equipment market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the ophthalmic equipment market, by segmenting it based on by monitoring device type, surgery type, end- user, and regional demand. Robust increasing incidence of ocular disorder in the past several years have propelled the demand for the ophthalmic equipment market. Popularity of contact lenses and specs is another prime factor driving the market demand. Additionally, advancement such as microincision cataract surgeries is one of the most important factors which will drive the demand of this market.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by monitoring device type, surgery type, and end- user in all regions. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the ophthalmic equipment market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the ophthalmic equipment market.

The report provides the size of the ophthalmic equipment market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global ophthalmic equipment market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The ophthalmic equipment market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the ophthalmic equipment market, split into regions. Based on monitoring device type, surgery type, and end- user the individual revenues from all the regions is summed up to achieve the global revenue for ophthalmic equipment. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of ophthalmic equipment several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Abbott Medical Optics, Bausch + Lomb, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Essilor, Haag-Streit, Johnson & Johnson, Nidek, Staar Surgical, and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems.

The global ophthalmic equipment market has been segmented into:

Global Ophthalmic Equipment Market: By Monitoring Device Type

• Optical coherence tomography scanners

• Fundus cameras

• Autorefractors & keratometers

• Lensmeters

• Phoropters

• Others

Global Ophthalmic Equipment Market: By Surgery Type

• Cataract

• Glaucoma

• Refractive

• Others

Global Ophthalmic Equipment Market: By End- User

• Eye care institute

• Ambulatory surgery center

Global Ophthalmic Equipment Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

Note: The study base year and forecast period can be customized as per the request. Also, the table of contents is the defined scope of a published report. As per requirement, cross-sectional analysis across all industries or specific geography or ‘country-based’ analysis can be provided as a part of customization

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY, ASSUMPTIONS AND ACRONYMS

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 GLOBAL OPHTHALMIC EQUIPMENT MARKET

3 GLOBAL OPHTHALMIC EQUIPMENT MARKET-MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.1.1 GLOBAL OPHTHALMIC EQUIPMENT MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

3.1.2 GLOBAL OPHTHALMIC EQUIPMENT MARKET SNAPSHOT

4 GLOBAL OPHTHALMIC EQUIPMENT MARKET OVERVIEW- BY MONITORING DEVICE TYPE

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.1.1 GLOBAL OPHTHALMIC EQUIPMENT MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY MONITORING DEVICE TYPE

4.1.1.1 OPTICAL COHERENCE TOMOGRAPHY SCANNERS

4.1.1.2 FUNDUS CAMERAS

4.1.1.3 AUTOREFRACTORS & KERATOMETERS

4.1.1.4 LENSMETERS

4.1.1.5 PHOROPTERS

4.1.1.6 OTHERS

5 OPHTHALMIC EQUIPMENT MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECAST, BY SURGERY TYPE

5.1 INTRODUCTION

5.1.1 GLOBAL OPHTHALMIC EQUIPMENT MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY SURGERY TYPE

5.1.1.1 CATARACT

5.1.1.2 GLAUCOMA

5.1.1.3 REFRACTIVE

5.1.1.4 OTHERS

6 GLOBAL OPHTHALMIC EQUIPMENT MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECAST, BY END- USER

6.1 INTRODUCTION

6.1.1 GLOBAL OPHTHALMIC EQUIPMENT MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY END- USER

6.1.1.1 EYE CARE INSTITUTE

6.1.1.2 AMBULATORY SURGERY CENTER

7 GLOBAL OPHTHALMIC EQUIPMENT MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET, BY REGION

7.1 INTRODUCTION

7.2 KEY TAKEWAYS

8 NORTH AMERICA OPHTHALMIC EQUIPMENT MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

8.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.1.1 DRIVERS

8.1.2 RESTRAINTS

8.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

8.2 NORTH AMERICA OPHTHALMIC EQUIPMENT MARKET ANALYSIS- BY MONITORING DEVICE TYPE

8.3 NORTH AMERICA OPHTHALMIC EQUIPMENT MARKET ANALYSIS- BY SURGERY TYPE

8.4 NORTH AMERICA OPHTHALMIC EQUIPMENT MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END- USER

8.5 U.S.

8.6 CANADA

8.7 MEXICO

9 EUROPE OPHTHALMIC EQUIPMENT MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

9.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

9.1.1 DRIVERS

9.1.2 RESTRAINTS

9.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

9.2 EUROPE OPHTHALMIC EQUIPMENT MARKET ANALYSIS- BY MONITORING DEVICE TYPE

9.3 EUROPE OPHTHALMIC EQUIPMENT MARKET ANALYSIS- BY SURGERY TYPE

9.4 EUROPE OPHTHALMIC EQUIPMENT MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END- USER

9.5 U.K.

9.6 FRANCE

9.7 GERMANY

9.8 ITALY

9.9 SPAIN

9.10 REST OF EUROPE

10 ASIA PACIFIC OPHTHALMIC EQUIPMENT MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

10.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

10.1.1 DRIVERS

10.1.2 RESTRAINTS

10.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

10.2 ASIA PACIFIC OPHTHALMIC EQUIPMENT MARKET ANALYSIS- BY MONITORING DEVICE TYPE

10.3 ASIA PACIFIC OPHTHALMIC EQUIPMENT MARKET ANALYSIS- BY SURGERY TYPE

10.4 ASIA PACIFIC OPHTHALMIC EQUIPMENT MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END- USER

10.5 INDIA

10.6 CHINA

10.7 JAPAN

10.8 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

11 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (MEA) OPHTHALMIC EQUIPMENT MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

11.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

11.1.1 DRIVERS

11.1.2 RESTRAINTS

11.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

11.2 MEA OPHTHALMIC EQUIPMENT MARKET ANALYSIS- BY MONITORING DEVICE TYPE

11.3 MEA OPHTHALMIC EQUIPMENT MARKET ANALYSIS- BY SURGERY TYPE

11.4 MEA OPHTHALMIC EQUIPMENT MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END- USER

11.5 SOUTH AFRICA

11.6 REST OF MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

12 LATIN AMERICA OPHTHALMIC EQUIPMENT MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

12.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

12.1.1 DRIVERS

12.1.2 RESTRAINTS

12.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

12.2 LATIN AMERICA OPHTHALMIC EQUIPMENT MARKET ANALYSIS- BY MONITORING DEVICE TYPE

12.3 LATIN AMERICA OPHTHALMIC EQUIPMENT MARKET ANALYSIS- BY SURGERY TYPE

12.4 LATIN AMERICA OPHTHALMIC EQUIPMENT MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END- USER

12.5 BRAZIL

12.6 REST OF LATIN AMERICA

13 COMPETATIVE LANDSCAPE

13.1 GLOBAL OPHTHALMIC EQUIPMENT MARKET-COMPANY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

14 COMPANY PROFILES: (REVENUE, MONITORING DEVICE TYPES/BRAND OFFERINGS, COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS)

14.1 ABBOTT LABORATORIE

14.2 BAUSCH + LOMB

14.3 CARL ZEISS MEDITEC

14.4 ESSILOR

14.5 HAAG-STREIT

14.6 JOHNSON & JOHNSON

14.7 NIDEK

14.8 NOVARTIS AG

14.9 STAAR SURGICAL

14.10 ZIEMER OPHTHALMIC SYSTEMS

Continue…

