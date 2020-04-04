Global PID (Photoionization Detection) Sensors and Detectors Market 2019 Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators And Forecast To 2025

In industries, photoionization detector acts as an efficient and inexpensive detector for many gas and vapour analytes in soil, sediment, air and water. Photoionization detectors utilizes ultraviolet rays to ionize gas molecules and is primarily used in the detection of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) such as formaldehyde, benzene, and methane, as well as hydrocarbons that commonly occur in oil drilling and refining. These sensors provide an instant reading which indicates the presence of gas. The primary use of PID sensors and detectors is to monitor worker exposure to volatile organic compounds (VOCs) while manufacturing processes and waste material handling.

Photoionization detection sensors and detectors are generally hand-held portable devices which can be operated on battery. The wide range of photoionization detection sensors and detectors include military and industrial as well as other enclosed working facilities.

PID (Photoionization Detection) Sensors and Detectors Market: Drivers and Restraints

Adoption of various safety systems for industrial facilities by enterprises and government regulations and industrial norms for safety of workers, are the primary drivers for the growth of PID (Photoionization Detection) sensors and detectors market.

However, limitation in detecting gases such as methane, high maintenance cost due to testing at regular intervals is a factor restraining the growth of photoionization detection sensors and detectors market.

PID (Photoionization Detection) Sensors and Detectors Market: Segmentation

Photoionization detection sensors and detectors market can be segmented on the basis product type, application and region wise. On the product type, it can be further segmented into fixed PID sensors and detectors and Portable PID sensors and detectors. On the basis of application PID sensors and detectors can be sub-segmented into energy, industrial, environment and military applications. Region wise PID sensors and detectors market is further segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East & Africa.

PID (Photoionization Detection) Sensors and Detectors Market: Regional Overview

North America and Europe region is expected to hold a large market share in PID sensors and detector market due to presence of various enterprises manufacturing industrial safety systems. Asia Pacific region is also showing a considerable growth in PID sensors and detector market due increasing industrial norms in manufacturing plants. Middle East & Africa region is also showing a considerable growth in this market gradual growth of industrialization in this area.

PID (Photoionization Detection) Sensors and Detectors Market: Key Players

Honeywell Analytics (RAE Systems), Terumo Corporation, Henke, Ion Science, MSA Safety, NeoMed, Drager, Industrial Scientific, RKI Instruments (RIKEN KEIKI), Tyco Gas & Flame Detection, Detcon, PID Analyzers LLC (HNU), Shenzhen Nuoan Environmental are some of the key players in PID (Photoionization Detection) sensors and detectors market.

