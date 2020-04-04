Global PV Roofing Market Size, Share, Status, Top Manufacturers, Trends, Opportunity, Demand, Growth, and Forecast to 2025

The report provide the insights about the industry that includes SWOT (Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, Threats) analysis, Porter Five forces (Bargaining Power of Suppliers, Bargaining Power of Buyers, Threat of New Entrants, Threat Of Substitutes, Intense Rivalry), Value and Supply chain analysis, and the factor that drives and hamper the growth of market during forecast period. Also, the study provides an in-depth analysis of the various segments of the market. For more info Click here @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5400

Global PV roofing Market-Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Research Methodology

We identify the major drivers and restraints for every region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, & Middle East) of any particular market with a weightage value of how it is impacting the market. For each driver and restraint, we provide weightage in short term, medium term, and long term. Here the driver acts as a pull factor and restraint as a push factor.

Primary Research

Key players in the market are identified through review of secondary sources such as industry whitepapers, annual reports, published reports by credible agencies, financial reports and published interviews of Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) from leading companies. During the primary interviews, KOLs also suggested some producers that are included under the initial scope of the study. We further refined company profile section by adding suggested producers by KOLs. KOLs include Chief Executive Officer (CEO), general managers, vice presidents, sales directors, market executives, R&D directors, product managers, procurement managers, export managers etc. During the research process, all the major stakeholders across the value chain are contacted for conducting primary interviews.

Report Description

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the PV roofing market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data for 2017 along with the forecast for the period between 2018 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the PV roofing market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the PV roofing market.

Market Push & Pull Factors

The study provides a detailed view of the PV roofing market, by segmenting it based on technology, application and regional demand. The growing awarness regarding global warming coupled with increasing government grants for constructing smart buildings propel the demand of PV roofing market. Additionally, the multi-functional development of PV roofing fuels the demand of this market.

The competitive profiling of the key players in the global market across five broad geographic regions is included in the study. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

The report provides the size of the PV roofing market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global PV roofing market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The PV roofing market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the PV roofing market, split into regions. Based on technology and application the individual revenues from all the regions are summed up to achieve the total market revenue (TMR) for PV roofing. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of PV roofing several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Ascent Solar Technologies Inc, CentroSolar AG, DOW Solar, Ertex Solar GMBH, Kyocera Corp, PowerFilm Inc., Schott Solar Ag, Suntech Power Holdings Co. Ltd, United Solar Ovonic and Wurth Solar GmbH.

Report Scope

The global PV roofing market has been segmented into:

Global PV Roofing Market: By Technology

• Crystalline Silicon

• Thin Film PV

• Cadmium Telluride

• Others

Global PV Roofing Market: By Application

• Commercial

o Hotels and Restaurants

o Shopping Malls

o Office Buildings

o Others

• Residential

• Industrial

Global PV Roofing Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

Questions answered in the PV roofing market research report:

1. What is PV roofing?

2. What is the global PV roofing market size?

3. What are the market driving factors behind the global PV roofing market?

4. What are the market trends and forecast for the global PV roofing market?

5. What are the global trends and forecasts based on market research and analysis of global PV roofing market segmentation by technology?

6. What are the global trends and forecasts based on market research and analysis of global PV roofing market segmentation by application?

7. What are the global trends and forecasts based on market research and analysis of global PV roofing market segmentation by geography?

8. Which are the major global PV roofing manufacturers?

9. Which are the major global PV roofing companies?

Note: This table of contents is part of a published report. As per client requirement, cross-sectional analysis across all industries or specific geography or ‘country-based’ analysis can be provided as a part of paid customization.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5400

Note: The study base year and forecast period can be customized as per the request. Also, the table of contents is the defined scope of a published report. As per requirement, cross-sectional analysis across all industries or specific geography or ‘country-based’ analysis can be provided as a part of customization

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Research Methodology, Assumptions, And Acronyms

2. Executive Summary And Market Overview

2.1. Global PV Roofing Market Snapshot

3. Global PV Roofing Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Global PV Roofing Market Revenue Forecast and Potential Addressable Market

3.1.2. Global PV Roofing Market Snapshot

4. Global PV Roofing Market, by Technology

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Global PV Roofing Market Revenue Forecast and Potential Addressable Market- By Technology

4.1.1.1. Crystalline Silicon

4.1.1.2. Thin Film PV

4.1.1.3. Cadmium Telluride

4.1.1.4. Others

5. Global PV Roofing Market, by Application

5.1. Introduction

5.1.1. Global PV Roofing Market Revenue Forecast and Potential Addressable Market- by Application

5.1.1.1. Commercial

5.1.1.1.1. Hotels and Restaurants

5.1.1.1.2. Shopping Malls

5.1.1.1.3. Office Buildings

5.1.1.1.4. Others

5.1.1.2. Residential

5.1.1.3. Industrial

6. Global PV Roofing Market Revenue Forecast And Potential Addressable Market, by Region

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Key Takeaways

7. North America PV Roofing Market Revenue Forecast And Potential Addressable Market

7.1. Market Dynamics

7.1.1. Drivers

7.1.2. Restraints

7.1.3. Opportunities

7.1.4. Decision Support Matrix

7.2. North America PV Roofing Market Analysis- by Technology

7.3. North America PV Roofing Market Analysis- by Application

7.4. U.S.

7.5. Canada

7.6. Mexico

8. Europe PV Roofing Market Revenue Forecast And Potential Addressable Market

8.1. Market Dynamics

8.1.1. Drivers

8.1.2. Restraints

8.1.3. Opportunities

8.1.4. Decision Support Matrix

8.2. Europe PV Roofing Market Analysis- by Technology

8.3. Europe PV Roofing Market Analysis- by Application

8.4. U.K.

8.5. France

8.6. Germany

8.7. Italy

8.8. Spain

8.9. Rest of Europe

9. Asia Pacific PV Roofing Market Revenue Forecast And Potential Addressable Market

9.1. Market Dynamics

9.1.1. Drivers

9.1.2. Restraints

9.1.3. Opportunities

9.1.4. Decision Support Matrix

9.2. Asia Pacific PV Roofing Market Analysis- by Technology

9.3. Asia Pacific PV Roofing Market Analysis- by Application

9.4. India

9.5. China

9.6. Japan

9.7. Rest of Asia Pacific

10. Middle East And Africa (MEA) PV Roofing Market Revenue Forecast And Potential Addressable Market

10.1. Market Dynamics

10.1.1. Drivers

10.1.2. Restraints

10.1.3. Opportunities

10.1.4. Decision Support Matrix

10.2. MEA PV Roofing Market Analysis- by Technology

10.3. MEA PV Roofing Market Analysis- by Application

10.4. South Africa

10.5. Rest of Middle East And Africa

11. Latin America PV Roofing Market Revenue Forecast And Potential Addressable Market

11.1. Market Dynamics

11.1.1. Drivers

11.1.2. Restraints

11.1.3. Opportunities

11.1.4. Decision Support Matrix

11.2. Latin America PV Roofing Market Analysis- by Technology

11.3. Latin America PV Roofing Market Analysis- by Application

11.4. Brazil

11.5. Rest of Latin America

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Global PV Roofing Market-Company Market Share Analysis

13. Company Profiles: (Revenue, Product /Brand Offerings, Company Highlights)

13.1. Ascent Solar Technologies Inc

13.2. CentroSolar AG

13.3. DOW Solar

13.4. Ertex Solar GMBH

13.5. Kyocera Corp

13.6. PowerFilm Inc.

13.7. Schott Solar Ag

13.8. Suntech Power Holdings Co. Ltd

13.9. United Solar Ovonic

13.10. Wurth Solar GmbH

Note: Similar segmentation will be provided for all companies, and data will be available as per best efforts.

Continue…

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5400

Follow us on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/reportocean

Twitter: https://twitter.com/reportocean

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/reportocean

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

Email: [email protected]