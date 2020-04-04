Global User Activity Monitoring Market Share, Growth, Size, Opportunity, Latest Trends, Key players, Competitive Analysis, Status, Forecast, and Demand Analysis
The report provide the insights about the industry that includes SWOT (Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, Threats) analysis, Porter Five forces (Bargaining Power of Suppliers, Bargaining Power of Buyers, Threat of New Entrants, Threat Of Substitutes, Intense Rivalry), Value and Supply chain analysis, and the factor that drives and hamper the growth of market during forecast period. Also, the study provides an in-depth analysis of the various segments of the market.
The report covers the analysis and forecast of the user activity monitoring market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).
The study provides a detailed view of the user activity monitoring market, by segmenting it based on by technology, by application, by end- user, and regional demand. Robust advancement of network monitoring tools in an emerging economy in the past several years propels the growth for the user activity monitoring market. Moreover, surging demand for behavior analyst is another prime factor driving the market demand. Additionally, extensive use of user activity monitoring in end-user industries such as banking, financial services & insurance, government and defence, healthcare, telcom& IT and others fuel the demand of this market.
Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by technology, application, and by end- user in all regions. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.
A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the user activity monitoring market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the user activity monitoring market.
The report provides the size of the user activity monitoring market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global user activity monitoring market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.
Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The user activity monitoring market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the user activity monitoring market, split into regions. Based on technology, application, and end- user the individual revenues from all the regions is summed up to achieve the global revenue for user activity monitoring. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of internet traffic monitor several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.
The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Balabit, Birch Grove Software, Centrify, CyberArk, Digital Guardian, Forcepoint, Micro Focus, Rapid7, and Sumo Lodic
The global user activity monitoring market has been segmented into:
Global User Activity Monitoring Market: By Technology
• Log management
• Visual forensics
• Behaviour analytics
• Auditing and reporting
• others
Global User Activity Monitoring Market: By Application
• System monitoring
• File monitoring
• Database monitoring
• Network monitoring
• Application monitoring
• Others
Global User Activity Monitoring Market: By End- User
• IT and telecom
• Government and defence
• healthcare
• Banking, financial services & insurance
• Others
Global User Activity Monitoring Market: By Geography
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o U.K.
o France
o Germany
o Italy
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o India
o China
o Japan
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East and Africa
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East and Africa
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Rest of Latin America
Note: The study base year and forecast period can be customized as per the request. Also, the table of contents is the defined scope of a published report. As per requirement, cross-sectional analysis across all industries or specific geography or ‘country-based’ analysis can be provided as a part of customization
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY, ASSUMPTIONS AND ACRONYMS
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1 GLOBAL USER ACTIVITY MONITORING MARKET
3 GLOBAL USER ACTIVITY MONITORING MARKET-MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1 INTRODUCTION
3.1.1 GLOBAL USER ACTIVITY MONITORING MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET
3.1.2 GLOBAL USER ACTIVITY MONITORING MARKET SNAPSHOT
4 GLOBAL USER ACTIVITY MONITORING MARKET OVERVIEW- BY TECHNOLOGY
4.1 INTRODUCTION
4.1.1 GLOBAL USER ACTIVITY MONITORING MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY TECHNOLOGY
4.1.1.1 LOG MANAGEMENT
4.1.1.2 VISUAL FORENSICS
4.1.1.3 BEHAVIOUR ANALYTICS
4.1.1.4 AUDITING AND REPORTING
4.1.1.5 OTHERS
5 USER ACTIVITY MONITORING MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECAST, BY APPLICATION
5.1 INTRODUCTION
5.1.1 GLOBAL USER ACTIVITY MONITORING MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY APPLICATION
5.1.1.1 SYSTEM MONITORING
5.1.1.2 FILE MONITORING
5.1.1.3 DATABASE MONITORING
5.1.1.4 NETWORK MONITORING
5.1.1.5 APPLICATION MONITORING
6 GLOBAL USER ACTIVITY MONITORING MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECAST, BY END- USER
6.1 INTRODUCTION
6.1.1 GLOBAL USER ACTIVITY MONITORING MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY END- USER
6.1.1.1 IT AND TELECOM
6.1.1.2 GOVERNMENT AND DEFENCE
6.1.1.3 HEALTHCARE
6.1.1.4 BANKING, FINANCIAL SERVICES, AND INSURANCE
6.1.1.5 OTHERS
7 GLOBAL USER ACTIVITY MONITORING MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET, BY REGION
7.1 INTRODUCTION
7.2 KEY TAKEWAYS
8 NORTH AMERICA USER ACTIVITY MONITORING MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET
8.1 MARKET DYNAMICS
8.1.1 DRIVERS
8.1.2 RESTRAINTS
8.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES
8.2 NORTH AMERICA USER ACTIVITY MONITORING MARKET ANALYSIS- BY TECHNOLOGY
8.3 NORTH AMERICA USER ACTIVITY MONITORING MARKET ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION
8.4 NORTH AMERICA USER ACTIVITY MONITORING MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END- USER
8.5 U.S.
8.6 CANADA
8.7 MEXICO
9 EUROPE USER ACTIVITY MONITORING MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET
9.1 MARKET DYNAMICS
9.1.1 DRIVERS
9.1.2 RESTRAINTS
9.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES
9.2 EUROPE USER ACTIVITY MONITORING MARKET ANALYSIS- BY TECHNOLOGY
9.3 EUROPE USER ACTIVITY MONITORING MARKET ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION
9.4 EUROPE USER ACTIVITY MONITORING MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END- USER
9.5 U.K.
9.6 FRANCE
9.7 GERMANY
9.8 ITALY
9.9 SPAIN
9.10 REST OF EUROPE
10 ASIA PACIFIC USER ACTIVITY MONITORING MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET
10.1 MARKET DYNAMICS
10.1.1 DRIVERS
10.1.2 RESTRAINTS
10.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES
10.2 ASIA PACIFIC USER ACTIVITY MONITORING MARKET ANALYSIS- BY TECHNOLOGY
10.3 ASIA PACIFIC USER ACTIVITY MONITORING MARKET ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION
10.4 ASIA PACIFIC USER ACTIVITY MONITORING MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END- USER
10.5 INDIA
10.6 CHINA
10.7 JAPAN
10.8 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC
11 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (MEA) USER ACTIVITY MONITORING MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET
11.1 MARKET DYNAMICS
11.1.1 DRIVERS
11.1.2 RESTRAINTS
11.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES
11.2 MEA USER ACTIVITY MONITORING MARKET ANALYSIS- BY TECHNOLOGY
11.3 MEA USER ACTIVITY MONITORING MARKET ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION
11.4 MEA USER ACTIVITY MONITORING MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END- USER
11.5 SOUTH AFRICA
11.6 REST OF MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA
12 LATIN AMERICA USER ACTIVITY MONITORING MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET
12.1 MARKET DYNAMICS
12.1.1 DRIVERS
12.1.2 RESTRAINTS
12.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES
12.2 LATIN AMERICA USER ACTIVITY MONITORING MARKET ANALYSIS- BY TECHNOLOGY
12.3 LATIN AMERICA USER ACTIVITY MONITORING MARKET ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION
12.4 LATIN AMERICA USER ACTIVITY MONITORING MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END- USER
12.5 BRAZIL
12.6 REST OF LATIN AMERICA
13 COMPETATIVE LANDSCAPE
13.1 GLOBAL USER ACTIVITY MONITORING MARKET-COMPANY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
14 COMPANY PROFILES: (REVENUE, TECHNOLOGYS/BRAND OFFERINGS, COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS)
14.1 BALABIT
14.2 BIRCH GROVE SOFTWARE
14.3 CENTRIFY
14.4 CYBERARK
14.5 DIGITAL GUARDIAN
14.6 DTEX SYSTEMS
14.7 FORCEPOINT
14.8 MICRO FOCUS
14.9 RAPID7
14.10 SUMO LODIC
14.11 SOLARWINDS
14.12 SPLUNK
14.13 SECURONIX
14.14 TERAMIND
14.15 VERIATO
Continue…
