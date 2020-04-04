Guanidine Carbonate Market Healthy Pace throughout the Forecast during 2018-2026

Guanidine carbonate is an organic guanidine compound with molecular formula C3H12N6O3, widely utilized as a raw material in manufacturing processes in end-user industries including cosmetics, detergents, and textile. Guanidine carbonate is a strong base, widely used as an intermediate in chemicals, cosmetics, and detergents as well as in microencapsulation processes.

Guanidine carbonate forms a precursor for the production of guanidine hydroxide, which is further utilized as an active ingredient in several formulations used in chemical hair-relaxing treatments. These treatments are employed for permanent straightening of curly hair. Flame retardants and flocculants are some of the other applications of guanidine carbonate.

Guanidine carbonate is colorless and transparent in nature and is commercially available in the form of white crystals or powder. It has solubility of up to 45g/100g of water, with saturated aqueous pH of 11–11.5. Guanidine carbonate synthesis is a three-step process wherein dicyandiamide and ammonium chloride are made to react with each other, resulting in the formation of guanidine hydrochloride. Free guanidine is then obtained by the action of alkali on guanidine hydrochloride.

Free guanidine is further treated with carbon dioxide to obtain guanidine carbonate. Two grades of guanidine carbonate are commercially available: the industrial grade and the pharmaceutical grade. However, utmost caution and care need to be taken while handling guanidine carbonate. Guanidine carbonate causes irritation to the skin and the respiratory tract. It causes serious irritation to the eyes and it proves harmful if swallowed.

Health hazards caused due to guanidine are likely to restrain the global guanidine carbonate market in the near future. Nonetheless, owing to its utilization across a wide range of end-user industries, the global guanidine carbonate market is poised to witness steady growth during the forecast period.

Guanidine Carbonate Market: Key Segments

The global guanidine carbonate market can be segmented based on purity and application. Based on purity, the global guanidine carbonate market can be divided into industrial grade and pharmaceutical grade. Industrial grade is a form of guanidine carbonate with 99% of purity, whereas pharmaceutical grade is a purer form of guanidine carbonate with 99.5% of purity.

Currently, the global guanidine carbonate market is dominated by the industrial grade segment and the trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. The industrial grade segment is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Guanidine carbonate of pharmaceutical grade is a bit costlier than that of industrial grade, owing to its higher purity. The pharmaceutical grade segment is likely to expand at a steady growth rate during the forecast period. Based on application, the global guanidine carbonate market can be segmented into chemicals, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and others.

The market is dominated by the chemicals segment followed by the cosmetics segment. The chemicals segment is likely to continue its dominance, expanding at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Guanidine Carbonate Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, Asia Pacific dominates the global guanidine carbonate market, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is one of the leading producers and exporters of chemicals across the world. Growth of the global guanidine carbonate market in the region can be attributed to growth of the chemical industry in the region. The chemical industry in China, India, and ASEAN is expanding at a rapid pace. Growth of the global guanidine carbonate market in Europe can be attributed to growth of cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries in Europe.

Guanidine Carbonate Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global guanidine carbonate market include TCI Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Borealis Group, and Smart Chemicals Group Co. Ltd.

