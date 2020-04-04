India Ready-To-Cook Market: Industry Size, Growth, Analysis And Forecast of 2022

India Ready-To-Cook Industry

Latest Report on Ready-To-Cook Market India Analysis & 2021 Forecast Research Study

India ready-to-cook market covers four categories namely instant noodles, instant pasta, instant soup and ready-to-mix. With the rapidly changing lifestyles over the last couple of decades, instant food brands have become almost indispensable in the urban kitchens, as such easy-to-cook foods are great time-savers besides being easy on the palate, and also because they are greatly relished by children. According to “India Ready-To-Cook Market Outlook, 2021”, the total market for ready-to-cook is growing with a CAGR of 19.60% from last five years. The instant noodles market in India was growing at a healthy rate from last few years but Maggi MSG lead controversy affected the category majorly. CG Foods and ITC Sunfeast Yippee are trying to grab a larger share of the instant noodles market. Indo Nissin, Capital Foods and Hindustan Unilever, along with some private labels, have just added to the competition. Instant noodles market in India is divided into two categories according to the packaging style viz. packet/pouch noodles and cup/bowl noodles.

In the coming years, cup noodles will prove to be a trendy friend of young multitasking generation. Traditional formats (kirana stores) generate most of the revenue for instant noodles whereas retail is mounting fast and online sales are still at a nascent stage.

The instant pasta market in India is at the kind of stage that the instant noodles market was years ago. The instant pasta category will be a roaring success with the opening up of a number of Italian restaurants in the country. Nestle’s Maggi Pazzta, Bambino Agro, ITC’s Sunfeast Pasta Treat, HUL’s Knorr soupy pasta offerings, Future Group’s Tasty Treat and Feasters from retailers such as Aditya Birla Retail are some of the major players betting big on this category. Whereas the instant soup market is more consolidated and top three players namely Hindustan Uniliver’s Knorr, Nestle’s Maggi and Capital Food’s Chings Secret are playing significant roles in enlarging the category. Majority of the instant pasta and soup sales comes from retail formats as this packaged food is still not a part of shopping list for Indian housewives. On the other hand, sales from traditional and online stores are still very limited.

Ready-to-mix is a small category as compared to instant noodles but is growing robustly. The RTM market is consists of four segments viz. snacks mix, curry mix, dessert mix and others (rice & meals). Snacks mix includes products like masala upma mix, rava dosa mix, rava idli mix, dhokla mix, poha mix etc. On the other hand, curry mix is anticipated to register highest growth in the forecast period. North Indian curries capture the curry mix segment largely with products such as Aloo Mutter, Chana Masala, Dal Fry, Dal Makhani, Navratan Kurma, Paneer Butter Masala etc. Chicken Curry, Butter Chicken, Prawns Curry and Chicken Achari are some of the innovative products in the non-vegetarian categories. Desserts such as gulab jamun, halwa, besan ladu, kheer and vermicelli payasam have always occupied an important place in Indian cuisine. Rice is available in combinations such as Bisibele Bhath, Rasam Rice, Sambar Rice, Jeera Rice, Tamarind Rice, Tomato Rice and Hyderabadi Biryani whereas meals include Rajma & Chawal, Dal Makhani & Rice, Chana Masala & Jeera Rice, Jowar Meal, etc. Prominent players in the ready to mix market include MTR Foods, ITC Ltd, Gits Food Products, Kohinoor Foods, iD Fresh Food, Maiyas and Bambino Agro Industries.

Key Categories Covered

• Instant Noodles

• Instant Pasta

• Instant Soup

• Ready-To-Mix

o Snacks Mix

o Curry Mix

o Dessert Mix

o Others (Rice & Meals)

Some Major Points from Table of content:

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Executive Summary

2. India Ready-To-Cook Market Outlook

2.1. Market Size By Value

2.2. Market Share

2.2.1. By Company

2.2.2. By Category

2.2.3. By Demographic Area

2.3. India Instant Noodles Market Outlook

2.3.1. Market Size By Value

2.3.1.1. Overall Market

2.3.1.2. Packet/Pouch Noodles Market

2.3.1.3. Cup/Bowl Noodles Market

2.3.2. Market Share

2.3.2.1. By Company

2.3.2.2. By Packaging

2.3.2.3. By Sales Channel

2.3.3. Pricing Analysis

2.4. India Instant Pasta Market Outlook

2.4.1. Market Size By Value

2.4.2. Market Share

2.4.2.1. By Company

2.4.2.2. By Sales Channel

2.4.3. Pricing Analysis

2.5. India Instant Soup Market Outlook

2.5.1. Market Size By Value

2.5.2. Market Share

2.5.2.1. By Company

2.5.2.2. By Sales Channel

2.5.3. Pricing Analysis

2.6. India Ready-To-Mix Market Outlook

2.6.1. Market Size By Value

2.6.1.1. Overall Market

2.6.1.2. Snacks Mix Market

2.6.1.3. Curry Mix Market

2.6.1.4. Dessert Mix Market

2.6.2. Market Share

2.6.2.1. By Company

2.6.2.2. By Region

2.6.2.3. By Segment

2.6.2.4. By Sales Channel

2.6.3. Product, Price and Variant Analysis

2.6.3.1. Snacks Mix

2.6.3.2. Curry Mix

2.6.3.3. Dessert Mix

2.6.3.4. Others (Rice & Meals)

3. India Economic Snapshot

Continued…..

