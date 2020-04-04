Laminated Transformer Market | Top Impacting Factors To Growth Of The Industry By 2026

A transformer is a device used for the transmission of electric currents between single or multiple circuits through electro-magnetic induction. A laminated transformer receives power from a known source and emits it to the other source based upon the value of the voltage required. The lamination of iron cores in transformers is done to restrict the effects of eddy currents. A transformers consists of two coils of wire wrapped around a core of iron. It works on the principles of induction. Induction occurs when current flows in one conductor and the magnetic field that forms around that conductor sweeps the other conductor and induces a voltage.

Laminated Transformer Market: Key Segments

The laminated transformer market can be segmented based on function, application, and region. Laminated transformer use two sources for power generation and transmission. A primary winding source and a secondary winding source, which is entirely based upon the value of the voltage required. The operating principle of a laminated transformer is similar to that of a simple transformer for power transformation. A laminated transformer consists of one primary winding, which provides a magnetic influx to its secondary winding at the output end. A laminated transformer consists of a number of different secondary windings. Each of the windings is electrically separated from the others and from the primary source. Each of the secondary windings generate a voltage that is proportional to its coils turned. Laminated transformer are used in power supply and triac switching converters. They are widely used in electric transmission in railways. Commercial and manufacturing firms and utilities are heavily dependent on laminated transformer. Expansion in commercial, manufacturing, and utility end-use industries is anticipated to boost the laminated transformer market.

Laminated Transformer Market: Trends & Developments

However, multi-winding laminated transformer are more expensive as compared to single transformers. They require alternating currents for the transmission of electricity and do not function on direct currents. Thus, higher product cost is anticipated to hamper the laminated transformer market in the coming years.

Newer and cheaper technologies for the production of multi-winding transformers are projected to reduce their manufacturing costs. This is estimated to provide lucrative opportunities to the laminated transformer market in the near future. Developing and industry extensive economies are the focus areas for the laminated transformer market. Moreover, new entrants, diversification by companies, and high investment are expected to create opportunities across segments. Demand for advanced laminated equipment is likely to rise from the power, infrastructure, and oil & gas sectors.

Laminated Transformer Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the laminated transformer market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be a prominent region of the laminated transformer market due to an increase in activities in the oil & gas industry and developing infrastructure plan. In Europe, countries such as Germany, France, and the U.K. have increased their usage of laminated transformer market. In Asia Pacific, China, India, and Japan are revenue generating countries of the laminated transformer market, due to laminated transformer rapid industrialization. Countries in GCC, such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, UAE, and Qatar are investing in laminated transformer market due to their high demand in various applications. Africa and Latin America are anticipated to remain attractive regions of the laminated transformer market in the years to come.

Laminated Transformer Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the laminated transformer market are TBEA, BHEL, Majestic Transformer, Shanghai Electric, Siemens, ABB Ltd, Eaton, Schneider Electric Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric, China XD Group, and others.

