Medical Holography Market to Reach USD 3.5 billion by 2023

Increase in Research Activities with Significant Rise in The Adoption of Holography Products is anticipated to accelerate the Growth for the Global Medical Holography Treatment Market

The market for Medical holography will grow very rapidly at a rate of 32% CAGR during the forecasted period 2017-2023. The market is expected to reach USD 3.5 billion during the forecasted period.

Global Medical holography Market – Overview

A holography is a method of producing a three-dimensional image of an object using an interference pattern. The existing 3D technologies such as 3D-CT, 3D rotational angiography, 3D-ultrasound revolutionized medicine because they allowed doctors to see an individual patient’s anatomy without cutting into the body. The exceptional penetration rate of holography products is attributable to the natural benefits of this technology over conservative alternatives, which influence companies to work further toward developing these products for subsequent commercialization.

The global medical holography market is majorly driven by factors such as rapid adoption of holography technology by medical fraternity for applications such as medical education, dentistry, orthopedics, increasing applications of holography in diagnostic imaging to visualize complex 3D structures in human body and biomedical research recent technological advancements in holography products are expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Technological advances in hologram recording techniques in the recent years and the availability of tools for interpretation of holographic interferograms should boost its usage in the field of urology, pathology, ophthalmology, and orthopedics. Moreover, endoscopic holography should emerge as a powerful tool for non-contact high resolution and non-invasive measurements inside the human organs.

Real View Imaging (Israel), Echo Pixel (CA), Integraf (USA), Royal Philips (Netherland), Zebra imaging, Eon Reality (US), Nano live SA (Switzerland), Holoxcia (Engalnd), Lyncee Tec (Switzerland), Mach 7 Technologies, General Electric Company, DPL Industri A/S Denmark, Olomagic, Arnold Herzig GmbH and others are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the global medical holography treatment market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Industry updates:

Nov, 2016 Holoxica Limited introduced a holographic 3D digital human anatomy atlas prototype for neuroscience. This product impacted medical science giving neurosurgeons and clinicians insights into identifying, diagnosing and treating a wide range of neurological conditions.

Dec, 2015 Japan scientists developed touchable holograms, which are to be adopted in wide range of applications in the future, to enable improved demonstration of biological processes and procedures.

Nov, 2015 Zebra Imaging acquired Rattan, a software-consulting firm. This acquisition was carried out to accelerate the integration of advanced 3D light-field technology in their array of holographic display products.

Dec, 2014 Bristol University developed a touchable holographic display through the generation of air disturbances using ultrasound to create 3D haptic shapes.

Oct, 2014 Zebra Imaging entered into a partnership with Zygote Media Group to develop advanced 3D biomedical models to visualize human anatomy.

Oct, 2013 RealView Imaging Ltd. and Royal Philips completed an assessment of live 3D holographic imaging, which facilitates 3D interaction and facilitates minimally-invasive structural heart disease procedures.

Sept, 2012 Zebra Imaging, Inc.’s digital print technologies have proven useful in medical, military, retail, and other commercial disciplines. This acquisition will add new products to HoloTech AG’s product portfolio, which will also help the company to expand its presence in holographic digital print operations.

Global Medical holography Market – Regional:

Geographically, the regional market is segmented into America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

America accounts the larger market for the hologram machines. As the early adoption of new technologies and more R&D is being carried out in this region. North America is the largest market for the hologram machines which is led by the United States. The adoption of new technology is more in this region as the research and development is also more and developing day by day.

Europe is the second largest market as it also has the advanced technologies and its own R&D. The region is also having its own set of regulations for the medical regulations. The expenditures are also more by the government bodies for the healthcare and adoption for the new and sophisticated technologies.

The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing fast growth in this region because of the rising factors such as healthcare spending, improving healthcare infrastructure in developing economies such as China, India, and South Korea, and growing awareness regarding the usage of holography products in medical applications.

The Middle East and Africa region is growing slowly due to factors like large number of unskilled labours, illiteracy is more, and economic development is slow.

