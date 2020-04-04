Ongoing Study Traces the Expansion of Hot-melt Based Packaging Market During 2018-2026

Hot-melt is a polymer-based glue that is applied in a molten state. The application is usually by an industrial glue gun. Hot-melt is used in a variety of applications such as packaging, bookbinding, carton-making, graphic arts, tapes and labels. It is also used in product assembly and in the automotive industry due to its versatility. The major advancement to adhesives in the packaging industry came in the 1980s with the development of polyurethane (PUR) hot-melts. PUR has stronger adhesion and more durable than tradition hot melts. Hot melt adhesives are widely used in packaging application, as these can fasten small detailed cartons to heavy duty wrap around cases.

Global Hot-melt Based Packaging Market: Trends & Developments

Hot-melt based packaging are mostly thermoplastic materials comprising stabilizers, additives, pigments, and polymers, commercially sold in the form of cylinder-shaped solid sticks that are melted in an electronic hot-glue gun. Their enhanced properties such as excellent bonding, cost-effective, more adhesive, and also produces less volatile organic compounds than solvent-based adhesives, and make them an ideal choice to be used in Packaging applications.

Sealing corrugated cases, cans, and paper board cartons, are utilized extensively for multi-functional packaging applications .Thus high demand of packaging applications from regions such as Middle East and Asia Pacific, are augmenting the global hot-melt based packaging market growth during the forecast period. However, volatility in crude oil prices and availability of substitutes are likely to restrain the adoption of global hot-melt based packaging market.

Global Hot-melt Based Packaging Market: Key Segments

In terms of raw material, the global hot-melt based packaging market can be segmented into polymers, resins, waxes, and others. The polymers segment is expected to dominate the global hot-melt based packaging market. Polymers provides hot-melt with strength and flexibility, and also gives heat resistance and impact resistance qualities. Types of polymers used in hot-melts include ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), polyolefin, polyamides, and polyesters, styrene block copolymers, and polyethylene. The resins segment also accounts for a considerable share of the global hot-melt based packaging market. Resins offers tack measures to the hot-melt based packaging applications. Tack is the measure of stickiness of an adhesive,

Based on type, the global hot-melt based packaging market can be segregated into case & carton, corrugated packaging, flexible packaging, folding cartons, and others. Hot-melt is extensively used in packaging applications. Hot-melt provides better adhesion than water-based adhesives. Furthermore, hot-melt requires shorter time to set than the traditional type and is water-resistant.

In terms of application, the global hot-melt based packaging market can be segmented into carton closing, sealing, pallet stabilization, and others. Hot-melt is an ideal choice for case sealing and erecting applications. Hot-melt adhesives are cost-effective and when used with hot melt systems these can be used continually without stopping or refilling unlike tape rolls.

Global Hot-melt Based Packaging Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global hot-melt based packaging market can be categorized into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominated the global hot-melt based packaging market in 2017 due to the growing packaging industry. North America is anticipated to be a key consumer of global hot-melt based packaging market during the forecast period due to technological innovations in the region. Latin America and Middle East & Africa account for prominent share of the global hot-melt based packaging market due to the increase in demand for hot-melt based packaging products from various end-user industries in these regions.

Global Hot-melt Based Packaging Market: Key Players

Prominent players operating in the global hot-melt based packaging market include 3M Company, H.B. Fuller, Dow Corning Corporation, and Avery Dennison Corporation.

