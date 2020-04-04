Recycled Paper Packaging Market Y-o-Y Growth Projections By Country

Recycled paper packaging employs paper products as their raw materials. The raw materials they use are basically extracted from the waste paper that is generated by the end users or the waste that has been created during the manufacturing of other products pertaining to paper packaging. It has several advantages such as it reduced the cost of paper packaging materials up to 40%. Paper is one such material that can be recycled almost 10 times for being reproduced as a completely new product and that can be employed in several applications as well. The rise in environmental concerns across the world and the surging need for reducing toxic emissions, recycled paper packaging is being incessantly used by the Personal Care, Healthcare, and Food and Beverages Industry.

The growing demand for environment friendly products, is a core factor that has been supplementing the growth of the global recycled paper packaging market. In order to adhere to the strict rules that have been laid down by governments across the globe in terms of environment security, many industries are resorting to recycled paper packaging. The proliferating awareness among people regarding the benefits of paper recycling and the need for a sustainable future dawning on them is expected to have a positive impact on the progress of the global market for recycled paper packaging. The availability of incentives and supports from the governments is another core driving force for the market.

Increase in demand for eco-friendly products, in turn, is expected to drive demand for recycled paper packaging in the near future. The waste paper generated from the end-use industries and by the consumers is utilized as raw material for the production of recycled paper packaging. The major advantage of using recycled paper packaging is the associated reduction in the cost of packaging material. This is a major factor expected to increase the demand as well as consumption of recycled paper for packaging, thereby boosting growth of the global recycled paper packaging market over the forecast period.

Recycled Paper Packaging Market: Drivers and Restraints

Recycled paper packaging is expected to find major applications in the food and beverages industry. Thus, the growth of the industry, in turn, is expected to drive growth of the recycled paper packaging market over the forecast period.

Besides, the increasing consumer awareness pertaining to use of recycled products is anticipated to further boost the demand for recycled paper packaging products, thereby driving growth of the market over the forecast period.

Moreover, the increasing awareness about the hazardous effects of plastic waste accumulation is also projected to be a major reason for growth of recycled paper packaging market over the forecast period.

The increasing government initiatives and support for the use of recycled products is also expected to be a major factor boosting growth of the recycled paper packaging market further.

Threat form new entrants in estimated to be a major challenge for the existing players in the recycled paper packaging market. Major players in the recycled paper packaging market are entering into mergers and acquisitions to sustain and expand their position in the market.

Recycled Paper Packaging Market: Segmentation

The global recycle paper packaging market is segmented based on product type into:

Corrugated case Liner grades Medium grades Dual-use grades

Specialty papers

The global recycled paper packaging market is segmented based on end use industry into:

Healthcare

Food and beverages

Electronics

Construction

Sports

Personal care products

Others

Recycled Paper Packaging Market: Region – wise outlook

The global recycled paper packaging market is segmented into seven key regions on the basis of geography, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Japan. North America is expected to account for a major share of the global recycled paper packaging market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market in the global recycled paper packaging market over the forecast period. On the basis of country, China is expected to constitute a major share of the global recycled paper packaging market over the forecast period. The increasing consumer awareness pertaining to use of recycled products in the country is expected to drive demand for recycled paper packaging in China.

Recycled Paper Packaging Market: Major key players

