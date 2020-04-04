Smart Data Center Market Hitting New Highs Between the Forecast Period 2017-2025

Modern data center is evolving continuously in numerous ways to optimize their environments, mainly for efficient energy management and improve cost management. A data center is the major part of the software technology implemented in any enterprise, which basically processes and stores digital data. Data centers have experienced several advancements due to surge of cloud computing, Internet of things, and similar virtualization technologies, transforming it into a smart data center. Smart data center is a software defined system, which integrates legacy systems with new infrastructures such as cloud, which enables enterprises to store, share, and networking of data virtually, making it a dynamic data center.

A smart data center also supports the application deployment models such as platform-as-a-service, software-as-a-service and other models on the verge of becoming mainstream. Hence, a smart data center creates an intelligent, energy efficient environment across IT, reducing energy costs, and giving real-time insights regarding power management to datacentre facilities to data managers, and allowing them to act upon it.

Smart Data Center Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increased digitization and continuous rise in implementation of cloud services in enterprises are the primary and most important drivers of smart data center market. Growing demand for energy efficient approach and low operational costs while managing data centers in enterprises, is also a potential factor resulting in the growth of smart data center market. Moreover, features of smart data center market like increase in life span of a data center, and improved uptime are also some factors, driving the growth of smart data center market.

However, high initial investment, regulatory compliance are some challenges faced by smart data center market.

Smart Data Center Market: Segmentation

The smart data center market can be segmented on the basis of deployment, end-user vertical, and region wise. On the basis of deployment it can be further segmented into server, network, and storage. On the basis of end-user vertical it is further segmented into BSFI, IT and Telecommunications, Transportation and Logistics, Manufacturing, Government and Defence, E-commerce, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Retail, Media and Entertainment and Others. Smart data center market is sub-segmented in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Middle East and Africa.

Smart Data Center Market: Regional Overview

North America is a leader in smart data center market due to increased IT spending in the enterprises. Europe’s smart data center market will grow steadily owing to increase in adoption of modular data centers over traditional data centers in organisations. Smart data center market in Latin America region will show a considerable growth rate due to growing adoption of cloud-based services. APAC region will show the highest growth rate in this market due to increased usage of data through smartphones, social networking platforms and by government organisations.

Smart Data Center Market: Key Players

IBM Corporation, ABB, Cisco, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft, Digital Realty, Equinix, Inc., Apple Inc., CenturyLink, Computer Sciences Corp, Facebook Inc., Level 3 Communications, LLC, NTT Communications Corporation, RACKSPACE, Singtel, Switch, Verizon enterprise, Aceco TI, AECOM, Zayo Group, LLC, and Interoute Communications Limited are some of the key players in smart data center market.

