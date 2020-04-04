Tin Market Segmentation, Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report 2025

Global Tin Industry

Tin is a malleable, ductile and highly crystalline silvery-white metal. When refined, it is a silvery-white metal known for its resistance to corrosion and its ability to coat other metals. It is most commonly used as a plating on the steel sheets used to form cans for food containers. Tin is also combined with copper to form bronze and with lead to form solder.

Global tin industry is dispersed. China occupied a dominant position for tin, accounting for about 47.65% in 2015, followed by Indonesia, with the production market share of 20.41%.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Yunnan Tin

MSC

PT Timah

Minsur

Thaisarco

Yunnan Chengfeng

Guangxi China Tin

EM Vinto

Metallo Chimique

Gejiu ZiLi

Jiangxi Nanshan

Leading players in tin industry are Yunnan Tin, MSC, Minsur SA, etc. Yunnan Tin is the largest manufacturer of tin, with the sales market share of 8.00% in 2015.

Solder is the biggest application segment of the tin market, in terms of value, with the market share of 48.23% in 2015.

Global Tin market size will increase to 7770 Million US$ by 2025, from 5950 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Tin.

This report researches the worldwide Tin market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Tin breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Tin Breakdown Data by Type

Pyrogenic Process

Electrolytic Process

Others

Tin Breakdown Data by Application

Solder

Tinplate

Chemicals

Brass & Bronze

Float Glass

Others

Tin Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Tin Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Tin capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Tin manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Global Tin Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Tin Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Tin Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Pyrogenic Process

1.4.3 Electrolytic Process

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Tin Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Solder

1.5.3 Tinplate

1.5.4 Chemicals

1.5.5 Brass & Bronze

1.5.6 Float Glass

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Tin Production

2.1.1 Global Tin Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Tin Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Tin Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Tin Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Tin Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Tin Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Tin Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Tin Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Tin Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Tin Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Tin Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Tin Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Tin Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Tin Production by Regions

4.1 Global Tin Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Tin Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Tin Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Tin Production

4.2.2 United States Tin Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Tin Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Tin Production

4.3.2 Europe Tin Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Tin Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Tin Production

4.4.2 China Tin Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Tin Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Tin Production

4.5.2 Japan Tin Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Tin Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Tin Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Tin Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Tin Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Tin Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Tin Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Tin Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Tin Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Tin Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Tin Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Tin Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Tin Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Tin Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Tin Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Tin Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Tin Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Tin Revenue by Type

6.3 Tin Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Tin Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Tin Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Tin Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Yunnan Tin

8.1.1 Yunnan Tin Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Tin

8.1.4 Tin Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 MSC

8.2.1 MSC Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Tin

8.2.4 Tin Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 PT Timah

8.3.1 PT Timah Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Tin

8.3.4 Tin Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Minsur

8.4.1 Minsur Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Tin

8.4.4 Tin Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Thaisarco

8.5.1 Thaisarco Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Tin

8.5.4 Tin Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Yunnan Chengfeng

8.6.1 Yunnan Chengfeng Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Tin

8.6.4 Tin Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Guangxi China Tin

8.7.1 Guangxi China Tin Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Tin

8.7.4 Tin Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 EM Vinto

8.8.1 EM Vinto Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Tin

8.8.4 Tin Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Metallo Chimique

8.9.1 Metallo Chimique Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Tin

8.9.4 Tin Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Gejiu ZiLi

8.10.1 Gejiu ZiLi Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Tin

8.10.4 Tin Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Jiangxi Nanshan

Continued….

