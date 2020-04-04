Tissues & Wipes Market – India Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2021

India Tissues & Wipes Industry

“India tissue and wipes market is one of the growing categories in the hygiene industry of India. Tissue paper market is segmented mainly into paper napkins, toilet papers, facial tissues and other tissue based products. Wipes market mainly comprises of two segments such as personal care wipes that includes baby wipes, facial wipes, cosmetic wipes, hand sanitizing wipes, feminine wipes, intimate wipes etc. and household cleaning wipes that includes kitchen wipes, glass cleaning wipes, surface cleaning wipes, bathroom wipes, food service wipes and automotive care wipes. This report covers a detailed insight on the tissue and wipes market of India. The report covers leading companies that are involved in the manufacturing and marketing of various types of tissues and wipes. Major brands and companies that are operating in the organized market are analyzed in this report. The report also gives an idea on the product price & variant analysis on different types of products available in the market.

According to “India Tissue & Wipes Market Outlook, 2021”, unorganized sector still dominates the market with approximately 50% of the market share covered by regional/unorganized products. Wipes market registered more growth than tissue paper market in the period of five years from 2010 to 2015. The basic factor driving the demand for these products includes rapid urbanization, growing middle class population, awareness of health and hygiene and the increasing availability of convenient low priced hygiene products. In the current scenario, paper napkin segment is generating the largest revenue within tissue paper market. Institutional consumers are contributing for majority of sales in the tissue papers category. In wipes category, baby wipes have shown immense growth whereas personal hygiene wipes such as facial wipes and feminine wipes are at an early stage. Premier Tissues India, Bella India Healthcare, Beeta Machines, Origami Cellulo and SCA Hygiene Products India are the major companies operating in the Indian tissue market.

Johnson & Johnson, Unicharm India, Pigeon India and The Himalaya Drug Company are controlling the baby wipes market whereas Ginni Filaments and Future Consumer Enterprises are prominent players in personal hygiene wipes. Tissue & wipes have seen a tremendous growth in the recent years. Tissue paper market receives the maximum demand from institutional consumers such as hotels, restaurants, hospitals and other commercial buildings. Wipes are also offered in conference and business culture in metro cities. Few international companies are present in the Indian market and making efforts to develop the market. Domestic companies are also moving in these lucrative categories, which are getting tough competition from private label brands. As people are shifting more towards the hygienic side, existing players are offering and promoting the products on the basis of hygiene. Manufacturers are promoting the brands through various celebrity endorsements and promotional activities, by making consumers aware about wipes and tissues.

“India Tissue & Wipes Market Outlook, 2021” discusses the following aspects of tissue and wipes in India:

The report gives an in-depth understanding of tissues and wipes market in India:

– Global Tissue & Wipes Market Outlook

– India Tissue Paper Market Outlook

– India Tissue Paper Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Organized Tissue Paper Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Unorganized Tissue Paper Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Tissue Paper Market Segmental Analysis: By Brand, By Type, By End User

– India Wipes Market Outlook

– India Wipes Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Wet Wipes Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Dry Wipes Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Baby Wipes Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Baby Wipes Market Segmental Analysis: By Brand

– India Personal Hygiene Wipes Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Personal Hygiene Wipes Market Segmental Analysis: By Brand

– India Household Cleaning Wipes Market Size By Value & Forecast

– Product Price & Variant Analysis

– The key vendors in this market space

– Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

This report can be useful to Industry consultants, manufacturers and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies. In addition to marketing & presentations, it will also increase competitive knowledge about the industry.

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interviews with various channel partners of tissue and wipes in India. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

