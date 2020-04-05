ACTH Deficiency Treatment Market Is Becoming More WideSpread During the Forecast Period: Know the Drivers

Adenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) is produced and secreted by anterior pituitary gland. It is also called corticotropin, serum ACTH, etc. The hormone’s function is to regulate the levels of steroid hormone cortisol which is regulated by adrenal gland. ACTH is associated with diseases such as pituitary tumors and adrenal malfunctions. Deficiency of ACTH arises due to the absence or decreased production of adrenocorticotropic hormone, which leads to adrenal insufficiency.

This results into weight loss, weakness, anorexia, nausea, etc. ACTH deficiency can either be acquired or congenital. The deficiency can be caused due to improper functioning of the pituitary gland. However, the exact cause of the diseases is unknown.

Rise in prevalence of unhealthy lifestyles and increase in stress levels that lead to obesity which disturbs the levels of hormone are the major factors likely to propel the global ACTH deficiency treatment market during the forecast period. The ever-increasing prevalence of rare diseases such as Cushing syndrome, Addison disease, prevalence of gigantism, and child obesity are the other factors attributed to the growth of the global ACTH Deficiency Treatment market from 2018 to 2026. Furthermore, rise in prevalence of pituitary malfunction such as isolated ACTH deficiency and panhypopituitarism is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global ACTH Deficiency Treatment market during the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/6403

ACTH deficiency can also be caused due to hormonal therapy such as replacement of growth hormone or thyroid hormone. According to the Medicare Coverage of Routine Screening for Thyroid Dysfunction, the prevalence of thyroid dysfunction ranges from 1 to 10 adults. High prevalence of the disease is expected to drive the global ACTH deficiency treatment market during the forecast period. Lack of awareness about the disease and common symptoms leading to misdiagnosis are the factors likely to restrain the global ACTH Deficiency Treatment market from 2018 to 2026.

The global ACTH deficiency treatment market can be segmented based on type, treatment, distribution channel, and region. In terms of type, the global ACTH Deficiency Treatment market can be classified into congenital and acquired. Based on treatment, the global ACTH deficiency treatment market can be categorized into glucocorticoids, corticotropin, and others.

The others segment, which includes hormonal replacement therapy, is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to advanced and effective technology. In terms of distribution channel, the global ACTH Deficiency Treatment market can be divided into hospitals, drug stores, and others.

Based on geography, the global ACTH deficiency treatment market can be segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global ACTH Deficiency Treatment market in terms of revenue and volume, followed by Europe.

Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/6403

Developed hospitals, advanced technology, increase of health awareness among people, favorable reimbursement, and prevalence of obesity are attributed to the growth of the ACTH Deficiency Treatment market in North America. The ACTH Deficiency Treatment market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period owing to developing health care network, improved hospital infrastructure, rise in awareness among people, and high prevalence of thyroid dysfunction.

Key players operating in the global ACTH deficiency treatment market are Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc., Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc, Pfizer, Inc., Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Sandoz, Inc., among others. These players strive to launch highly efficient treatment drugs, initiate collaborations and mergers, and geographical expansion to maintain leadership position and to sustain in the global market.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/pharmaceuticals-healthcare-and-medical-devices/6403/acth-deficiency-treatment-global-market-research-reports

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.