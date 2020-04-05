Additive Manufacturing in Dentistry Market Will Boost Developments in Global Industry by 2019-2025

ResearchMoz presents this most up-to-date research on “Additive Manufacturing in Dentistry Market Shipment, Regional Dynamics and Sales Forecast 2019-2025”.

Production of dental additives using 3D printing technology.

As additive technology may provide a true production solution for industries that are already in the early stages of full digitalization, dental 3D printing has become one of the key focus of the broader 3D printing industry in the past few years. revolution. 3D printing technology is now expected to be a catalyst for dramatic changes in dental care worldwide, increasing access to quality digital care and redefining the role of dental clinics and laboratories in the future.

In 2018, the global Additive Manufacturing in Dentistry market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Additive Manufacturing in Dentistry status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Additive Manufacturing in Dentistry development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

3D Systems (including Vertex Global)

Stratasys

EnvisionTEC

Digital Wax Systems (DWS)

Formlabs

Prodways (including DeltaMed)

Carbon

Structo

GE Additive

Xjet

Lithoz

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Dental Printer

Dental Printing Material

Dental Printing Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Dental Clinic

Dental Laboratory

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

