Advanced Insulation Materials Market Current Industry Trends, SWOT Analysis, Business Statistics, Forecast to 2022

Advanced Insulation Materials Market- Overview

Global Insulation Materials is poised for growth due to the rising demand of efficient insulation in both residential sector on account of the increase in energy costs and tightening governmental policies. The importance of energy conservation is predictable to drive the insulation market.

Insulation of the building envelope can be significantly improved to reduce the energy needed to heat and cool buildings. New super insulating materials (SIMs), such as vacuum insulation panels (VIP), gas filled panels (GFP) and aerogel-based products (ABP), provide promising solutions.

Global Insulation Materials Industry is driven by need for efficient insulation as a result of both tightening governmental policies and increase in energy costs. Insulation material market is further augmented by the growing importance of energy conservation. Efficient insulation materials are used to provide vibrant and sound insulation. Advanced insulation material has its application across industries such as automotive, transportation and power generation, construction, industrial, oil & gas and paints & coatings industries. The use of advanced insulation material is restricted by carcinogenic nature of ceramic fibres and high production cost of aerogels.

The global advanced insulation material market size is expected to cross USD 11 billion and grow at a CAGR of approximately 11% in the forecasted period.

Advanced Insulation Materials Market – Competitive Analysis

Advanced Insulation Materials Market appears to be competitive with the presence of several large and small players operating in the Advanced Insulation Materials Market. These Key players compete based upon pricing, quality, Technology and reputation. Advanced Insulation Materials market demonstrates a high growth potential which is likely to attract many entrants to the market resulting in to intensified competition further. Manufacturers operating in the Advanced Insulation Materials market strive to respond to the growing demand for Advanced Insulation Materials.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News

Extensive growth in Advanced Insulation Materials material market has brought to light that companies are investing heavily in expanding its presence across borders. The increasing demand and private construction have led to investment by manufacturers to expand the market share and brand name. The other strategies followed by the companies are mergers & acquisitions, and product development. Product development is a key strategy adopted extensively by the players with a share of 18.97%, to expand their product portfolio and meet expanding customer base.

Advanced Insulation Materials Market – Segments

Global Advanced Insulation Materials Market is segmented in to 4 Key dynamics for an easy grasp and enhanced understanding.

Segmentation by Material : Aerogels, Ceramic Fibers, Glass bubbles, EPS, XPS and others

Segmentation by Application: Industrial, Oil & gas, Construction, Power, Automotive and others

Segmentation by Regions : Comprises regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Advanced Insulation Materials Market – Regional Analysis

North America is the second largest region for the Advanced Insulation Materials material market. The North America Advanced Insulation Materials material market is driven by various factors such as consumer preference for green buildings and sustained investments in commercial real estate. The growing popularity of modular & panelized housing also provides the further boost to the market.

