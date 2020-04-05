Advancements of Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Allergy Immunotherapy Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

This report studies the current as well as future prospects of the global allergy immunotherapy market. Stakeholders of the market include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacture, commercialization, and provision of immunotherapeutic drugs for treatment of allergy, as well as new players planning to enter the market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments considered in the scope of the study. The section also provides overall information and data analysis of the global allergy immunotherapy market with respect to the leading market segments based on treatment type, allergy type, distribution channel, and region.

The global allergy immunotherapy market has been segmented based on treatment type, allergy type, distribution channel, and region. In terms of treatment type, the market has been classified into subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT) and sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT). Based on allergy type, the global allergy immunotherapy market has been categorized into allergic rhinitis, asthma, food allergy, venom allergy, and others. In terms of distribution channel, the market has been divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies & drug stores, and online pharmacies.

Each of the market segments has been extensively analyzed based on market-related factors such as increase in incidence and prevalence of allergy. Moreover, historical year-on-year growth has been taken into consideration while estimating the market size. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

The market overview section of the report explores the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and pipeline drugs that currently have a strong impact on the allergy immunotherapy market and are likely to influence the market in the near future. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided in the overview section in order to explain the intensity of competition in the market across different regions. The competitive scenario among different market players is evaluated through market share analysis in the competitive landscape section of the report. All these factors are expected to help market players take strategic decisions to strengthen their positions and enhance their shares in the global allergy immunotherapy market.

Major players operating in the global allergy immunotherapy market are Stallergenes Greer, Aimmune Therapeutics, ALK-Abello A/S, Allergy Therapeutics, Merck KGaA (Allergopharma), HAL Allergy Group, DBV Technologies, Circassia, Biomay AG, and Anergis.

The global allergy immunotherapy market has been segmented as follows:

By Treatment Type

SCIT (Subcutaneous Immunotherapy)

SLIT (Sublingual Immunotherapy)

By Allergy Type

Allergic Rhinitis

Asthma

Food Allergy

Venom Allergy

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy and Drug Stores

Online Pharmacy

