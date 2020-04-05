Air Brake System Market Growth Rate, Trends, Analysis, Future Scope, Size, Share, Forecast to 2023

Summary

Air Brake System Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis by Component (Compressor, Reservoir, Foot valve, Brake Chamber, and Others), Brake Type (Disc and Drum), Vehicle Type (Passenger and Commercial), Application, Region – Global Forecast till 2023

Air Brake System Market Highlights

The air brake system is a type of braking system employed in the large heavy vehicles especially in those having multiple trailers such as buses, trucks, trailers and semi-trailers for the purpose of safety, efficiency, and reliability. The major advantage of this system is that it can be designed with enough fail-safe capacity to stop the vehicle safely even with considerable leakage. These types of braking system are easy to install on chassis and trailers as they are interconnected by pipes. Hence, they are highly used in heavy duty vehicles.

The increasing production of commercial vehicles in countries such as China, Germany, Mexico, India, and Japan drive the growth of automotive air brake system market. Furthermore, technological advancement, growing awareness from the key manufacturers in reducing the carbon footprints, low maintenance cost of this system, and the growing concern over the safety in commercial vehicles are set to drive the growth of this market during the study period.

Air Brake System Market Size To Expand at a Notable CAGR Of 4.3% During 2018 – 2023.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global air brake system market market include Knorr-Bremse (Germany), WABCO (USA), Meritor (USA), Haldex (Sweden), ZF (Germany), Wabtec Corporation (USA), Nabtesco (Japan), Federal-Mogul Corporation (USA), Sorl Auto Parts (China), and TSE Brakes (USA).

Market Research Analysis

In terms of region, the global automotive air brake system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is estimated to hold the highest market share throughout the forecast period owing to growing production of commercial vehicles from US, Canada, and Mexico. Moreover, increased production and sales of automobiles is expected to further boost the demand for air brake systems in this region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the growing disposable income in countries such as China, India and other countries, growing goods transportation and rising focus towards driver & vehicle safety.

Continuous improvement in brake system technology will further enhance the Asia-Pacific market size. In Europe, the presence of key manufacturers such as Knorr-Bremse, ZF, and Haldex are also contributing in the growth of this market.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global automotive air brake system market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global automotive air brake system market by material, type, transmission, vehicle type, sales channel and regions

By Component

Compressor

Reservoirs

Foot valve

Brake Chambers

Others

By Brake Type

Air Drum Brake

Air Disc Brake

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Application

On-Road Vehicle

Off-Road Vehicle

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

