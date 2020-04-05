Ambient Intelligence Market : Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2025
Ambient Intelligence is a part of pervasive computing environment that aids in interacting with and respond to humans in that environment. Moreover, its features includes activity recognition, reasoning, and decision making. For instance, sensor networks are utilized for data collection; and human computer interaction enables natural interfaces.
In 2018, the global Ambient Intelligence market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Ambient Intelligence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Ambient Intelligence development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Schneider Electric
Ingersoll-Rand
Legrand
Siemens
ABB Group
Honeywell International
Tunstall Healthcare
Philips
Chubb Community Care
Caretech
Assisted Living Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software and Solutions
Market segment by Application, split into
Residential
Retail
Healthcare
Industrial
Office Building
Automotive
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Ambient Intelligence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Ambient Intelligence development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ambient Intelligence are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
