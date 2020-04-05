Asia, Europe and South America Anti Aging Market to Attain the Value of US$ 30.9 Bn by 2020

This report studies the anti-aging products, services and devices market in Europe, Asia and South America. The market has been segmented on the basis of demographics for analyzing each of the segments including products, services and devices for three major geographic regions: Europe, Asia and South America. The anti-aging services market has been sub-segmented into anti-pigmentation therapy, adult anti-acne therapy, breast augmentation, liposuction, abdominoplasty, chemical peel, eyelid surgery, hair restoration treatment and sclerotherapy. The anti-aging devices market has been sub-segmented into anti-cellulite treatment devices, microdermabrasion devices, laser aesthetic devices and radio frequency devices. The anti-aging products market has been divided into UV absorbers, dermal fillers, Botox, anti-stretch mark products, hair colorants and anti-wrinkle products.

Each geographic region has been further segmented on the basis of countries. The anti-aging market in Europe has been classified into Germany, Italy, Spain, France, the U.K. and Rest of Europe. The anti-aging market in Asia has been divided into India, China, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia. The anti-aging market in South America has been segmented into Brazil and Rest of South America. Each segment (services, devices and products) has been analyzed for each geography on the basis of its current and future market size for the period from 2012 to 2020, in terms of revenue in USD million, considering 2012 and 2013 as the base years. The compound annual growth rate (%CAGR) for each market segment has also been provided for the forecast period from 2014 to 2020 along with the estimations of market size.

The market overview section includes market dynamics and trends in order to provide a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the anti-aging market in Europe, Asia and South America. The section discusses the market dynamics and trends such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current and future scenario of the anti-aging market in Europe, Asia and South America. Impact factors such as market share analysis of key players and Porter’s five forces analysis (bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitutes, threat of new entrants and competitive rivalry) have also been explained in the market overview section of this report. In addition, event impact analysis has been provided which would give in depth information about the events that have happened in the past and their direct or indirect impact on the anti-aging market. Furthermore, value chain analysis has been provided in this report for better understanding of the anti-aging market.

The study further provides recommendations which would be useful for the current and future market players to sustain and grow in the anti-aging market. Major players profiled in this report are Allergan, Inc., Alma Lasers Ltd., Beiersdorf AG, Coty, Inc., Cynosure, Inc., L’Oréal SA, Lumenis Ltd., PhotoMedex, Inc., Personal Microderm (PMD) (Age Sciences, Inc.), and Solta Medical, Inc. These profiles include company overview; financial information; product portfolio; business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and geographic expansion; and recent developments such as new product launch and approvals.