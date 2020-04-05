Automotive Active Purge Pump Market 2019 Global Analysis, Market Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts, 2019 To 2023

An automotive active purge pump is a highly important electromechanical device which is used to reduce hydrocarbon evaporative emissions from vehicles. Continental AG has developed the active purge pump to meet the stricter mandates regarding the stringent regulations surrounding emissions. Market Research Future has taken a closer look at the global automotive active purge pump market for the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The global automotive active purge pump market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.

Automotive active purge pumps have various key functions such as hydrocarbon evaporative leak detection, hose off emission detection, air pressure detection and several others. Globally, a growing consciousness of environmental harm from the production of harmful emissions combined with a large number of vehicles on the road across the globe has prompted many governments across the globe to place stringent regulations on emissions, which is expected to drive the demand for automotive active purge pumps. A rapid and significant increase in passenger car sales and the high demand for methods which reduce hydrocarbon emissions as well as stringent regulations are among the leading factors driving the growth of the automotive active purge pump market. At present, manufacturing of active purge pumps does not require a significant investment which is expected to create room for new entrants in the market over the forecast period.

Notably, the increasing demand for battery-operated electric vehicles is expected to challenge the growth of the market. Moreover, active purge pumps themselves are rather expensive, and as such are discouraging rapid adoption.

Market Segmentation

The global automotive active purge pump market has been segmented on the basis of several important factors which include sales channel, material, components, vehicle type, manufacturing process, and region. Sales channels used in the market include aftermarket and OEM. Materials used in automotive active purge pumps have been segmented into metal and non-metal. Components have been segmented into sensors, actuators, valves, and DC motor. Vehicle type has been segmented to include passenger car and commercial vehicles. The manufacturing process has been segmented to include vacuum forming, cutting, and injection molding.

Regions that have been covered in the market include North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis

Europe dominates the global market as the leading regional automotive active purge pump market. The rapid development of advanced technology to help control emissions as well as the presence of a massive automotive industry in the region is expected to drive the global market. Moreover, the E.U has progressive laws regarding emissions which also drive the adoption of automotive active purge pumps. The presence of market innovator Continental AG in the region among others will likely have a positive impact on the European market for automotive active purge pumps. Europe is closely followed by the Asia Pacific which is a growing market primarily due to the sheer traffic in the region which is resultant of a high population. The Asia Pacific is home to many emerging economies where carbon emissions are playing a huge role in air pollution. The growing demand for appropriate solutions for the same is expected to drive the global automotive active purge pumps market.

Key Players

Denso Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Agilent Technologies (U.S.) are among the global leaders participating in the global automotive active purge pump market. MRFR has closely analyzed these competitors and their respective roles in the global market.

