Beacon Technology Market : Technological Advancements, Evolving Industry Trends And Insights 2019 – 2025

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Global Beacon Technology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”.

Beacon Technology is a small device that allows you to create contextual experiences near or in an area where its installed.

Beacon Technology has been around for some years, and has been growing exponentially ever since its origin. Originally used by retailers to attract customers within a certain range of their store, the Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) beacon transmits signals to compatible mobile devices (phones, tablets, smartwatches, etc.) to trigger an incentive to prospective customers.

The beacon can assist marketers in building and optimizing their strategies. In beacon theory, a successful marketing strategy involves breaking down the barrier between physical and digital, as well as taking advantage of physical location and proximity. Beacons can assist your business in multiple ways.

In 2018, the global Beacon Technology market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Beacon Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Beacon Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Accent Systems

Apple

Beaconinside

BlueCats

Bluense Networks

Estimote

Gimbal

Glimworm Beacons

Google

Kontakt.io

KS Technologies

Madison Beacons

Onyx Beacon

Radius Networks

RECO

Swirl Networks

Sensorberg

Texas Instruments

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

BLE

Wi-Fi

Ultrasound

Combined Technologies

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

Travel, Tourism and Hospitality

Healthcare

Financial Institutions

Real-estate

Education

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Beacon Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Beacon Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Beacon Technology are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

