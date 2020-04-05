Beacon Technology Market : Technological Advancements, Evolving Industry Trends And Insights 2019 – 2025
Beacon Technology is a small device that allows you to create contextual experiences near or in an area where its installed.
Beacon Technology has been around for some years, and has been growing exponentially ever since its origin. Originally used by retailers to attract customers within a certain range of their store, the Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) beacon transmits signals to compatible mobile devices (phones, tablets, smartwatches, etc.) to trigger an incentive to prospective customers.
The beacon can assist marketers in building and optimizing their strategies. In beacon theory, a successful marketing strategy involves breaking down the barrier between physical and digital, as well as taking advantage of physical location and proximity. Beacons can assist your business in multiple ways.
In 2018, the global Beacon Technology market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Beacon Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Beacon Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Accent Systems
Apple
Beaconinside
BlueCats
Bluense Networks
Estimote
Gimbal
Glimworm Beacons
Google
Kontakt.io
KS Technologies
Madison Beacons
Onyx Beacon
Radius Networks
RECO
Swirl Networks
Sensorberg
Texas Instruments
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
BLE
Wi-Fi
Ultrasound
Combined Technologies
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail
Travel, Tourism and Hospitality
Healthcare
Financial Institutions
Real-estate
Education
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Beacon Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Beacon Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Beacon Technology are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
