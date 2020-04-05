Behavior Analytics Market : Popular Trends & Technological Advancements To Watch Out For Near Future; Global Industry Analysis 2019-2025
Behavioral Analytics is a recent advancement in business analytics that reveals new insights into the behavior of consumers on eCommerce platforms, online games, web and mobile applications, and IoT.
Behavioral analytics utilizes the massive volumes of raw user event data captured during sessions in which consumers use application, game, or website, including traffic data like navigation path, clicks, social media interactions, purchasing decisions and marketing responsiveness.
Also, the event-data can include advertising metrics like click-to-conversion time, as well as comparisons between other metrics like the monetary value of an order and the amount of time spent on the site.(1) These data points are then compiled and analyzed, whether by looking at session progression from when a user first entered the platform until a sale was made, or what other products a user bought or looked at before this purchase. Behavioral analysis allows future actions and trends to be predicted based on the collection of such data.
In 2018, the global Behavior Analytics market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Behavior Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
Balabit Corp
Bay Dynamics
Bottomline Technologies
Cynetcurity
Dtex Systems
E8curity
Exabeam
Fortscalecurity
Gurucul Solutions
HP Enterprise
IBM Corporation
MaAfee
Interset
LogRhythm
Rapid7
Securonix
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On Premise Deployment
On Clound Deployment
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
IT and Telecom
Military and Defense
Government
Retail and Ecommerce
Healthcare
Energy and Utility
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Behavior Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Behavior Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Behavior Analytics are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
