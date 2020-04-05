Cargo Management Solutions Market 2019 By Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2025

ResearchMoz presents this most up-to-date research on “Cargo Management Solutions Market Explores New Growth Opportunities By 2025 | Damco, IBS Software Services, LeanLogistics”.

Cargo management solutions are designed to meet the needs of air, water and road cargo, and freight transportation companies. Such solutions are deployed to transport passenger and industrial cargo from one place to another safely and securely.

Cargo management solutions tracks the item in transit and provides alternate and cost-effective routes for easier and faster transportation. Additionally, these software provides vendor and carrier communication tools along with warehousing and maintenance solutions for preservation and safety of the goods.

Recent developments in cargo management solutions have included analytics and best practices in quality management and operations management to further benefit the end-users. These solutions also enable integration of other software solutions which include customer relationship management (CRM), financial management and others to provide augmented end-to-end services.

Some software solutions also include fleet management options to cater to logistics companies managing large number of vehicles in various routes.

The key players covered in this study

Damco

IBS Software Services

Camelot 3PL Software

Awery Aviation Management System

Bitmetric Technologies

Jada Management Systems

Catapult International

LeanLogistics

Accenture PLC

Hyundai Merchant Marine

Agility and Sabre

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premise

Hybrid Solutions

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

Trading

Travel and Tourism

Logistics

Courier and Delivery Services

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cargo Management Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cargo Management Solutions development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

