Cleanroom Stationery Market 2018-2026: Analysed by Business Growth, Development Factors and Future Trends

Cleanrooms are controlled environments with low levels of pollutants such as dust, microorganisms, and chemical vapors. Cleanrooms are used in a range of industrial processes, where pollutants may interfere and deteriorate the quality of production. Cleanrooms are used in in the health care industry to manufacture pharmaceutical drugs, medical devices, and also in research activities. Usage of cleanroom products such as apparels, stationery, and others vary with cleanroom classification and manufacturing process.

The global cleanroom stationery market is characterized by growing focus of major biopharmaceutical manufacturers to meet the global standards set by regulatory authorities. Rise in the number of contract manufacturing (CMOs), contract research organizations (CROs), and generic drug manufacturers in developing regions, increase in focus to obtain international laboratory accreditation to comply with standards set by the regulatory agencies such as ISO, and surge in technological advancements in areas such as nanotechnology for the superior quality cleanroom products that reduce contamination risk drive the global cleanroom stationery market. However, fragmented market with strong presence of local manufacturers is imposing pricing pressure on the key players. This is likely to hamper the growth of the global cleanroom stationery market.

The global cleanroom stationery market can be segmented based on product type, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the global market can be categorized into paper, binders & clipboards, notebooks & adhesive pads, and labels. Papers and notebooks are made of bond paper with low particle generating property and stored in high density polyethylene bags. Papers, binders, and clipboards are available in various colors so that cleanrooms can define their color coding system for efficient labeling and storage. Based on end-user, the global cleanroom stationery market can be classified into biopharmaceutical industry, medical devices industry, research institutes, hospitals, and others. The biopharmaceutical industry segment is likely to account for major share of the market owing to increase in funds for research and development activities, and commercialization of biotechnology based products for the treatment of chronic diseases.

In terms of region, the global cleanroom stationery market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The U.S. is home to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Extensive in-house manufacturing and research capacity, large customer base, and higher drug pricing have made the country the largest health care market in the world. It also has considerably higher workforce in cleanrooms, leading to higher consumption of cleanroom consumables. Europe is another major market for cleanroom stationery owing to established distribution channels of key manufacturers and above average health care and pharmaceutical spending. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a high CAGR in terms of revenue due to significant presence of generic drug manufacturers in India, booming medical device industry in China and Japan, and developed health care infrastructure in countries such as Australia and New Zealand.

Technological advancements in mobile cleanroom facilities in order to reduce the capital and operational expenditure are projected to boost the growth of the global cleanroom stationery market during the forecast period. The market is witnessing a paradigm shift toward miniaturization of product components and improvement in raw materials such as high-density polyethylene cover and plastic spirals which are resistant to moisture and chemicals, have high opacity, and better heat stability.

Key players operating in the global cleanroom stationery market are Contec, Inc., The Texwipe Co. (Illinois Tool Works, Inc.), KM Corporation, Micronclean Ltd., Micronova Manufacturing, Inc., Berkshire Corporation, BioClean, and Nitritex, Ltd., among others.

