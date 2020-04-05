Clinical Genomics Market: Huge Growth Opportunities and Challenges to Watch in 2019

The genome is the total DNA content present in a cell of an individual organism. Genomics is a sub-segment of genetics that deals with the study of the sequencing and analysis of an organism’s genome. Clinical genomics specifically deals with the study of an organism’s genetic make-up for medical purposes such as prognosis or diagnosis of a disease, determination of pre-existing causes of a probable disease, and customization of treatment regime as per the patient’s need.

Growth of molecular biology has transformed the diagnosis and treatment of diseases. Modern test methods, based on the detection of DNA and RNA, offer several advantages over traditional methods for the detection of diseases. The new procedures can detect viruses, bacteria, and genetic variations faster and much more accurately.

Continuous innovation in clinical genomics has led to personalized health care for better treatment plans for patients. Genetic sequencing provides various types of technologies for diagnosis of genetic disorders, some of the prominent technology are RT-PCR, microarray sequencing, and next generation sequencing. Availability of a wide range of technologies for diagnosis of disease presents several choices depending upon cost of test, capability, and other parameters.

This is likely to drive the global clinical genomics market during the forecast period. Comparative genomic hybridization (CGH) or chromosomal microarray analysis (CMA) is a method of detecting copy number variations. It is considered to be an emerging technology that finds usage in the detection of both chromosomal disorders and solid tumors. Array comparative genomic hybridization (aCGH) is an advanced CGH technique that is emerging as a preferred choice over other traditional techniques due to advancements in terms of workflow and cost effectiveness. The technology is expected to replace existing traditional banding techniques and positively impact the growth of the clinical genomics market.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer accounts for 8.3 million deaths each year, with 70% new cancer cases expected to be reported in the next 20 years. Each cancer type requires unique treatment. Hence, rise in prevalence of cancer and the need of personalized medicine are expected to drive demand for clinical genomics during the forecast period. This is likely to provide significant opportunities for players in the clinical genomics market, as it is still in a nascent stage.

The global clinical genomics market can be segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be divided into instruments, consumables & reagents, and services. Based on application, the global clinical genomics market can be classified into diagnostics, newborn screening, genetics, carrier screening, and prenatal screening. In terms of end-user, the market can be categorized into hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic laboratories. Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories are anticipated to be the major segments of the clinical genomics market during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the global clinical genomics market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are projected to be the dominant markets for clinical genomics due to high health care expenditure, and high awareness and acceptance of novel diagnostic methods.

Changing demographics in emerging economies such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are expected to present high growth opportunities in the clinical genomics market. Public and private health care expenditure in these countries is expected to increase, which in turn is likely to drive the focus of manufacturers to these markets. Improvement in health care infrastructure and government reimbursement programs in the developed as well as developing countries are likely to present opportunities in the global clinical genomics market in the near future.

Key players in the global clinical genomics market include Abbott Laboratories, PerkinElmer, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Danaher Corporation), Myriad Genetics, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Astute Medical, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

