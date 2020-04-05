“Contact Center Software Market Key Players, Latest Trends, Future Strategies And Growth Forecast Till 2025” recent intelligence study by MarketResearchReports.Biz.

Today, many business organizations are deploying an omni-channel accessibility to contact center in order to provide a seamless experience where the customer can reach call centers through any channel like email, SMS, web, mobile or social media. Also, the deployment of contact center at cloud due to low cost, high flexibility, automated routing of calls and automated workflows are one of the trends in the contact center software market.

Contact Center Software: Drivers and Restraints

The factors driving the market of contact center software market are increasing adoption of IoT enables services and increasing number of IoT devices. Factors like mobility, accessibility of all the database through omni- channel, and management of the devices and services across multiple vendors are boosting the demand of call center software in the market.

Various factors like security issues, degrading of quality of service, cost issues in case of on-premise call center software and limited options available for customization and regular up gradation in case of hosted call center software are few of the factors restraining the market of contact center software.

Contact Center Software: Segmentation

Segmentation based on deployment type in Contact Center Software Market:

On-Premise

SaaS

Hosted

Browser based

Segmentation based on end-user in Contact Center Software Market:

SEMs

Large enterprises

BFSI

Contact Center Software: Competitive Landscape

Key players in the contact center software market are Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc., Mitel Networks Corporation, Talkdesk, Inc., Bitrix24, Inc., Salesforce.com, Cisco Systems, Inc., Five9, Inc., Bright Pattern, Inc., SAP SE, Ameyo.com and Oracle Corporation.

Regional Overview

North America is expected to the largest market of Contact Center Software. The majority of Contact Center Software vendors such as Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc., Mitel Networks Corporation, and SAP SE are based in North America region. This is attributed to the rising adoption of cloud-based software. The market is anticipated to grow in Asia Pacific region due to increasing acceptance of cloud-based solution.

