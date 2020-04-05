Detailed Analysis Of Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market In Global Industry 2019-2025

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Research Report 2019”.

The non-destructive testing market is witnessing growth due to increasing demand for new infrastructures and the growing need to renovate the existing aging infrastructure.

The ultrasonic testing segment of this market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2022.

The global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Olympus

MISTRAS

INTERTEK

SGS

GE MEASUREMENT & CONTROL

NIKON METROLOGY

ASHTEAD TECHNOLOGY

SONATEST

BOSELLO HIGH TECHNOLOGY

Fujinon

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ultrasonic

Radiography

Liquid Penetrant

Magnetic

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Infra

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Non-Destructive Testing (NDT)

1.2 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Ultrasonic

1.2.3 Radiography

1.2.4 Liquid Penetrant

1.2.5 Magnetic

1.3 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Oil & Gas

1.3.3 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Infra

1.4 Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size

1.5.1 Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

