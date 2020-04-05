“Document Databases Market Key Players, Latest Trends, Future Strategies And Growth Forecast Till 2025” recent intelligence study by MarketResearchReports.Biz.

Document databases like MongoDB, CouchDB, and RavenDB encapsulated data and uses encoding techniques like XML, YAML, JSON and BSON and binary forms like PDF and Microsoft Office documents. These databases are used when an organization wants to store data that can be easily split and partitioned across some documents and does not have any complex relations between the data tables.

Document Databases: Drivers and Restraints

Factors like ease of internet access, simplicity, speed and scalability of document databases are boosting the growth of the market. Also, most of the document databases are open-source, schema-less, and runs efficiently on clusters.

The factors restraining the market of document database are problems faced in testing the NoSQL applications and complexity in using the database in applications that have structured data.

Innovative launches of NoSQL solutions is one of the trends in document database market.

Document Databases: Segmentation

Segmentation based on types in Document Databases Market:

Key-value: It makes use of hash tables and has a unique key and pointer to specific data

It makes use of hash tables and has a unique key and pointer to specific data Column oriented: It allows large amount of data to be stored and processed over distributed systems

It allows large amount of data to be stored and processed over distributed systems Document stored: It stores semi-structured document in formats like

It stores semi-structured document in formats like Graph based: This model can scale across multiple machines.

Segmentation based on applications in Document Databases Market:

E-commerce

Web applications

Mobile applications

Social media

Others

Segmentation based on end-user in Document Databases Market:

BFSI

Retail

IT

Government

Healthcare

Education

Document Databases: Competitive Landscape

Key players in the Document Databases market are Couchbase, Inc., MongoDB, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., MarkLogic Corporation, Aerospike, Inc., Neo Technology, Inc., Basho Technologies, DataStax, Inc, Oracle Corporation and MapR Technologies, Inc.

Regional Overview

North America is expected to the largest market of Document Databases. The majority of Document Databases vendors such as Couchbase, Inc., MongoDB, Inc., and Amazon.com, Inc, are based in North America region. This is attributed to the rising penetration of cloud and data analytics in the market. The market is anticipated to grow in Asia Pacific region due to rising adoption of cloud based applications.

