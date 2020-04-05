Embryo Transfer Devices Market to Undertake Strapping Growth by the End 2026

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) or Assisted Reproductive Treatment (ART) is a rapidly growing field of obstetrics and gynecology. Changing lifestyle and comorbidities are affecting the natural reproduction system of people, leading to the adoption of ART. In ART, controlled ovarian stimulation is achieved to produce eggs in the ovary; these eggs are then extracted and fertilized in the laboratory to create zygotes. The zygotes are then cultured in a controlled environment in the laboratory, and on reaching the blastocyst stage, they are then transferred to the uterus. In certain cases, blastocyst stage embryos are frozen for later transfer. Embryo transfer is a crucial step in ART, which impacts the viability of the embryo in the uterus and the overall IVF result. During embryo transfer, a speculum is placed in the vagina to create an opening after which the catheter or micropipette loaded with the embryo is inserted to deploy the embryo in the uterine cavity.

Read Report Overview: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/embryo-transfer-devices-market.html

It has been found that 80% of the patients undergoing IVF treatment reach till the embryo transfer stage and yet the pregnancy rate has remained low. Embryo transfer step is as crucial as preparing the endometrium for pregnancy. Technical advancement in the embryo transfer system, such as use of precision micropipettes and ultrasound for precise deployment of embryo, is augmenting the success rate of embryo transfer. Improvement in embryo transfer catheter design, such as pre-curved and soft outer sheet, improved bulb design, etc. is projected to fuel the expansion of the global embryo transfer devices market during the forecast period. However, high cost of IVF procedure and low its success rate are the major concern areas likely to inhibit the global embryo transfer devices market. Moreover, there are many small and medium-scale manufacturers of embryo transfer device in the regional markets, resulting in a fragmented market.

Request For Customization: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=42125

The global embryo transfer devices market can be segmented based on product type, material, end-user, and region. In terms of the product type, the embryo transfer devices market can be classified into catheters and micromanipulation pipettes. Micromanipulation pipettes are considerably new and expensive devices. They offer better handling and controlled embryo deployment. Based on material, the embryo transfer devices market can be divided into glass devices and medical grade plastic devices. Medical grade plastic devices are comparatively soft, offering less trauma to the patient and are easy to maneuver. Based on end-user, the embryo transfer devices market can be segregated into hospitals, IVF centers, and others. IVF centers, popularly known as fertility clinics, are estimated to be the major end-users for embryo transfer devices, followed by hospitals.

Request For Pre Book: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=41987<ype=S

In terms of geography, the global embryo transfer devices market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to account for the lion’s share of the global embryo transfer devices market during the forecast period due to high adoption rate of IVF and ART techniques in the region. Europe is anticipated to account for a significant share of the global embryo transfer devices market during the forecast period. Well-established health care infrastructure and trend for fertility tourism in Central and East European countries are the key factors driving the embryo transfer devices market in the region. Increase in expenditure for developing health care infrastructure and rise in private health care expenditure in emerging markets such as China and India are anticipated to boost the embryo transfer devices market in Asia Pacific.

Major players operating in the global embryo transfer devices market are CooperSurgical Fertility Company, Vitrolife, Cook Medical, Smiths Medical, Irvine Scientific, Agtech Inc., LABOTECT GMBH, Rocket Medical plc., SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH, INTERMEDICS LTD., and Gynétics NV.