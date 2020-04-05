Emeging Evolution of Global Low Code Development Platform Market Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Low Code Development Platform Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

This report provides an analysis of the global low code development platform for the period of 2015 to 2025, wherein the period from 2017 to 2025 comprises the forecast period and 2016 is the base year. Data for 2015 is provided as historical information. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the low code development platform market over the forecast period. It also highlights various drivers, restraints and opportunities expected to influence the market’s growth during the said period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue in US$ Mn, across different geographical regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Global Low Code Development Platform Market: Scope of the Study

The market overview section of the report showcases the market dynamics and trends such as the drivers, restraints and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market. The report also provides ecosystem analysis and key market indicators for the low code development platform market. The low code development platform market data estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the market growth.

Global Low Code Development Platform Market: Key Segments

Low code development platform market is bifurcated by type and deployment type. By type, the global low code development platform market is categorized into general purpose platform, mobile – first app platform, database app platform, request handling platform, process app platform and others. Among these, mobile – first app platform and general purpose platform are the major segments which are expected to fuel the growth of low code development platform market over the forecast period. Based on deployment type, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based. Furthermore, the cloud-based deployment segment is further categorized into public, private and hybrid. Among these deployment type, hybrid cloud is the key segment which is expected to enhance the growth of low code development platform market around the globe.

Global Low Code Development Platform Market: Competitive Outlook

Some of the major players in global low code development platform market are AgilePoint, Bizagi Appian Corporation, Caspio, Inc., Mendix, OutSystems, MatsSoft Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Microsoft Corporation and Google Inc. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Market Segmentation:

Low Code Development Platform Market, by Deployment

Cloud

Private

Public

Hybrid

On-premise

Low Code Development Platform Market, by Type

General Purpose Platform

Database App Platform

Mobile – First App Platform

Process App Platform

Request Handling Platform

Others

