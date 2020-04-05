Emerging Evolution in Global Dual Interface IC Card Market 2019-2025

The Dual Interface IC Card is a type of smart card with an embedded contactless chip. The card number and users identifying information are still contained on the face of the card, and an EMV chip (Europay, MasterCard, and Visa chip) may be used to provide added security in credit and debit card transactions. Having both a contactless chip and a magnetic strip (or chip-and-PIN) allows the cardholder to conduct transactions on a wider variety of machines.

The growth of the Dual Interface IC Card technologies market is also driven by factors, such as an increasing adoption of IC card in the financial Institutions, government and transportation industry. However, factors such as high investment, Card authentication, and technology are hindering the growth of this market.

There are a lot of manufacturers in this industry. The sales revenue share of Gemalto is about 22.36% in 2016, which is the No.1 of the global Dual Interface IC Card industry.

At present, in developed countries, the Dual Interface IC Card industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s largest enterprises are mainly concentrated in Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. Dual Interface IC Card is a technology-intensive industry. Most of products are purchased through the bidding,which need high request to the provides,include the technology,cost,service and so on.With the development in production and technology, Chinese communications operators gradually shift to the domestic manufacturers. Many providers had a rapid growth through the bidding,like Wuhan Tianyu, Eastcompeace.which is the leader in the Dual Interface IC Card industry in China. It is important for European and North American manufactures to monitor the Asian Market closely and follow any new technologies they may develop or else they may find themselves not able to produce at the speed and with the quality needed.

Chinas Dual Interface IC Card industry is still in the development stage. China is a large population country, there are only few manufacturers which can produce the Dual Interface IC Card product.. With the Peoples Bank of China (PBOC) have announced all banking cards in China would migrate to Smart Cards, the demand for Smart Cards have a rapid development in recent two years. At present, there is still a wide gap in the market size, the capital, marketing, product development or technical studies between China domestic enterprises and foreign enterprises, especially in some high-end technology field.

In the coming years, Dual Interface IC Card market is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the Asia-Pacific region. Although Dual Interface IC Card brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The Dual Interface IC Card market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Dual Interface IC Card.

This report presents the worldwide Dual Interface IC Card market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

South Africa

