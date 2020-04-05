EPA/DHA (Omega 3) Ingredients Market 2019 Business Development by Various Trend Analysis to 2025

ResearchMoz presents this most up-to-date research on “EPA/DHA (Omega 3) Ingredients Market Qualitative Insights, Key Enhancement and Share Forecast To 2025”.

IOIs range of MARIS OMEGA-3 ingredients helps making great products healthier, offering all the well-documented benefits of EPA and DHA for the cardiovascular and the nervous system. MARIS OMEGA-3 is manufactured fresh as sushi, making use of innovative production technology to reach lowest oxidation levels. 100 % neutral in taste and smell, MARIS OMEGA-3 provides superior sensory properties and stability for food applications.

Omega-3s are considered a healthy fat that is critical to our brain and heart function, as well as our overall well-being. Our bodies cannot produce Omega-3s on its own at significant levels, so as a result, it is essential that we consume this type of fat in our daily diet. Omega-3 fatty acids are one of the most well studied nutrients in the world, with more than 30,000 scientific studies and published papers over the past 35 years demonstrating that Omega-3’s can deliver valuable health benefits at every life stage from before birth and into your senior years. Omega-3 is found mainly in marine fish, as well as algae and certain plants.

Today, fish is our major dietary source of both Omega-3 EPA and DHA the dynamic duo of fatty acid nutrients. Omega-3 eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) help to support overall health across every system in the body from brain and eye development in infants, to the maintenance of cardiovascular health in adults and seniors.

Europe, led by France and Germany omega 3 ingredient market, is anticipated to witness an annual growth over 2017-2023. Asia Pacific omega 3 ingredient market size is expected to grow significantly, owing to increase in consumer spending, ageing population, and the demand across dietary supplements application. China and Japan omega 3 ingredients market led the regional growth of APAC, with China dominating the dietary supplement application.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Omega Protein

DSM

BASF

Axellus

Martek

Aker BioMarine

Algae EPAX

Lonza

GC Rieber Oils

Croda

Market Segment by Product Type

Anchovy/Sardine

Cod Liver Oil

Salmon Oil

Algae Oil

High Concentrates

Medium Concentrates

Low Concentrates

Market Segment by Application

Dietary Supplements

Functional Foods

Pharmaceuticals

Pet & Animal Feed

Infant Formulas

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the EPA/DHA (Omega 3) Ingredients status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key EPA/DHA (Omega 3) Ingredients manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

