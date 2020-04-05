Ethyl Acetate Market 2019 – Business Revenue, Future Growth, Trends Plans, Top Key Players, Business Opportunities, Industry Share, Global Size Analysis by Forecast to 2023

Ethyl Acetate Market – Overview:

The need for organic and economical compounds has boosted the demand for the market for ethyl acetate. Market reports associated with the chemicals and materials sector made accessible by Market Research Future along with published reports on other sectors have been lately put out along with a report on this industry. The market is anticipated t o grow at an inspiring CAGR in the forecast period.

The market is favorably driven by the innovations taking place in the ethanol dehydrogenation process which significantly changing the quality of the end product. Factors such as rising personal care concerns and varying lifestyle trends are creating favorable opportunities for market expansion. The pharmaceutical segment is expected to contribute favorably due to the mounting usage of ethyl acetate as an extraction agent which will escalate following a rise in the manufacturing level of medicines in the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis:

The ethyl acetate market is segmented on the basis of application. By application, the market is segmented into segments such as pharmaceutical, food & beverage, adhesives & sealants, cosmetics, paints & coatings, textiles, and others.

Detailed Regional Analysis:

The market is segmented into regions such as Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the Asia Pacific region controls the key share of the market owing to the increasing consumption of ethyl acetate in the pharmaceutical, food & beverage, textiles, cosmetics, and others. The food & beverages segment leads the major portion of the market and is expected to carry on its domination in the market as a flavor enhancer and add diverse flavors to various products in the industry. The North American region is rising radically owing to an amplified consumption of ethyl acetate in the decaffeination process to cut the caffeine content of coffee, cocoa and tea leaves. It is forecasted that the rising investment in the end-use industries is expected to direct the market growth through the forecast period. The European market has also witnessed an outstanding level of growth owing to widespread use of ethyl acetate in the production of beverages, wines, and others. The Latin American region is likely to observe a predictable progress in the market owing to the increasing consumption of ethyl acetate in paints & coatings industries and textiles to impart aesthetic look and cost-effective nature to the product.

Global Key Players:

INEOS

Carbohim – Wood and Chemical Company

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd

Celanese Corporation

EniChem

SEKAB

Indo Acidatama Tbk

Chiba Ethyl Acetate Co., Ltd

The Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co., Ltd

Dairen Chemical Corporation

