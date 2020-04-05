Factors Increasing the Demand for Draft Beer Market 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global (United States, European Union and China) Draft Beer Market Research Report 2019-2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Draft beer, is beer served from a cask or keg rather than from a bottle or can. Cask beer should be stored and served at a cellar temperature of 12 C (54 F). Once a cask is opened, it should be consumed within three days. Keg beer is given additional cooling just prior to being served either by flash coolers or a remote cooler in the cellar. This chills the beer down to temperatures between 3 and 8 C (37 and 46 F).

This report studies the global market size of Draft Beer, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Draft Beer sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

United Breweries Group

The Molson Coors Brewing Company

Anheuser-Busch InBev

The Boston Beer Company

New Belgium Brewing Company

China Resources Snow Breweries

Heineken

Carlsberg

Tsingtao Brewery Group

Asahi

Market Segment by Product Type

Cask Draft Beer

Keg Draft Beer

Market Segment by Application

Food & Beverage

Conmmercial

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Draft Beer status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Draft Beer manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

