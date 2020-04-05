Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) Market : Latest Trend In Global Industry 2019-2025
Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) is a new and revolutionary way of delivering firewall and other network security capabilities as a cloud service.
Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) is a new type of a next generation firewall. It does not merely hide physical firewall appliances behind a cloud duct tape, but truly eliminates the appliance form factor, making firewall services available everywhere. In essence, the entire organization is connected to a single, logical global firewall with a unified application-aware security policy. Gartner has highlighted FWaaS as an emerging infrastructure protection technology with a high impact benefit rating.
In 2018, the global Firewall as arvice (FWaaS) market size was 630 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3730 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 25.0% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
CheckPoint Software Technologies
Palo Alto Networks
Fortinet
Cisco Systems
Intel (McAfee)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Symantec
Tufin
Watchguard
F5 Networks
Barracuda Networks
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Firewall
Management Software/Tools
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Healthcare
Government
Retail
Education
Manufacturing
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Firewall as arvice (FWaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Firewall as arvice (FWaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
