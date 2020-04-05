Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) Market : Latest Trend In Global Industry 2019-2025

Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) is a new and revolutionary way of delivering firewall and other network security capabilities as a cloud service.

Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) is a new type of a next generation firewall. It does not merely hide physical firewall appliances behind a cloud duct tape, but truly eliminates the appliance form factor, making firewall services available everywhere. In essence, the entire organization is connected to a single, logical global firewall with a unified application-aware security policy. Gartner has highlighted FWaaS as an emerging infrastructure protection technology with a high impact benefit rating.

Get Free PDF for more Professional and Technical insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2161942

In 2018, the global Firewall as arvice (FWaaS) market size was 630 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3730 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 25.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Firewall as arvice (FWaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Firewall as arvice (FWaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

CheckPoint Software Technologies

Palo Alto Networks

Fortinet

Cisco Systems

Intel (McAfee)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Symantec

Tufin

Watchguard

F5 Networks

Barracuda Networks

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Firewall

Management Software/Tools

View Complete TOC with tables & Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-firewall-as-a-service-fwaas-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025-report.html/toc

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

Retail

Education

Manufacturing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2161942

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Firewall as arvice (FWaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Firewall as arvice (FWaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street, Albany NY, United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow me on : https://marketinfo247.wordpress.com/