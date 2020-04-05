Future Of CNC Controller Market : Global Industry Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape And Forecasts To 2025

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Global CNC Controller Market Research Report 2019”.

Computer numerical control is the automation of machine tools by means of computers executing pre-programmed sequences of machine control commands

3-axis CNC machines are projected to account for the largest share of the global controller market during the forecast period. The implementation of these machines in the manufacturing of parts improves speed and accuracy of the production process. However, the market for controllers in 5-axis CNC machines is expected to witness higher growth between 2017 and 2023. Controllers are used in 5-axis CNC machines for manufacturing complex machine parts in critical industries such as aerospace and defense. They enable the manufacturing of critical aircraft components more accurately.

CNC machining center is expected to hold the largest share of the overall controller market in 2017. They are used for a wide range of applications. Machining processes such as milling, drilling, tapping, and boring, which were traditionally done on conventional machine tools, can be done more efficiently with the help of CNC machining centers. Further, it help in continuous production work, owing to which they hold a major share of the overall controller market.

The global CNC Controller market is valued at 5320 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 12300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on CNC Controller volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall CNC Controller market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Fanuc Corporation

Siemens AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

DMG Mori Co., Ltd.

Hurco Companies, Inc.

Okuma Corporation

Wuhan Huazhong Numerical Control Co. Ltd.

Bosch Rexroth AG

Fagor Automation

Haas Automation, Inc.

Yamazaki Mazak Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

by Hardware

CNC Machine

CNC Controller

by Machine Type

CNC Machining Center

CNC Turning Center

by Axis Type

2-Axis

3-Axis

4-Axis

5-Axis

Multiaxis

Segment by Application

Small & Medium businesses

Enterprises

