Gas Chromatography Systems Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2025

Global Gas Chromatography Systems Market: Overview

Chromatography is a laboratory technique intended to separate compounds from a sample mixture either for purification or for identification. Chromatography systems comprise a group of techniques that enable the separation of individual components from a sample mixture. Chromatography systems contain two phases viz. the mobile phase and the stationary phase. Components of the mobile phase are passed through the stationary phase. Separation of the sample mixture is normally achieved at different rates of migration of mobile phases. Increasing research and development of techniques that require utilization of chromatography systems and rising launch of new instruments and consumables are likely to drive the global gas chromatography systems market during the forecast period. Moreover, Gas chromatography systems are considered cost-effective alternatives for micro-extraction and electrophoresis analytical separation methods, which are tedious and expensive.

Gas chromatography system employed to separate and analyze volatile components in a gas phase. In the gas chromatography system technique, components of a sample are dissolved in a solvent and vaporized in order to segregate the sample mixture by distributing it into two phases: the mobile phase and the stationary phase. The mobile phase is a chemically inert gas that helps to carry molecules of the sample through a column. This system can be divided into two types based on use of the stationary phase. When a solid adsorbent is used as the stationary phase, the system is called gas solid chromatography. On the other hand, gas liquid chromatography uses a liquid on inert support as the stationary phase. Gas chromatography is considered one of the important forms of chromatography systems that do not use the mobile phase to interact with the sample mixture. Two types of detectors are used in the conventional gas chromatography viz. flame ionization detectors (FIDs) and thermal conductivity detectors (TCDs). FIDs allow detection of trace components at ppm (parts per million) levels. TCDs help in detecting a variety of organic and inorganic compounds.

Global Gas Chromatography Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

The gas chromatography systems market is experiencing growth, due to widespread adoption of these systems in laboratory instrumentation. The gas chromatography technique is used in almost every branch of the chemical industry, mostly in production of petrochemicals from natural gas and oil. This technique is also applied for quality control and research and development in areas such as environmental pharmaceuticals, foods, and electronics. Thus, wide-ranging application areas of the gas chromatography system increase the use of this technique and eventually, drive the market. Furthermore, availability of alternative techniques to effectively separate components would also drive the gas chromatography systems market in the near future. For example, GC-MS (gas chromatography-mass spectrometry) analytical equipment are gaining immense popularity among biochemical laboratories. GC-MS analytical equipment uses the gas chromatography technique for separation of individual components from complex organic mixtures and then, it employs mass spectrometry to identify those components separately.

Global Gas Chromatography Systems Market: Key Segments

The global gas chromatography systems market can be segmented based on type of detector, type of consumable, end–user, and region. Based on type of detector, the market can be divided into flame ionization detectors (FIDs) and thermal conductivity detectors (TCDs). Consumables include column accessories, gas generators, and pressure regulators. Based on end-user, the global gas chromatography systems market can be segregated into pharmaceutical companies, hospital & research laboratories, biotech companies, and others.

Geographically, the global gas chromatography systems market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global market. The Gas Chromatography Systems Market in the region is expanding rapidly due to increasing investments by the U.S. government and technological advancements in the region. Europe is considered the second-largest Gas Chromatography Systems Market, due to strong presence of chemical and pharmaceutical companies in the region.

Global Gas Chromatography Systems Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global gas chromatography systems market include Siemens AG, Regis Technologies, Inc., and Illumina, Inc.