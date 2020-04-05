“Glazed Tiles Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026” recent intelligence study by MarketResearchReports.Biz.

Glazed Tiles Market: Overview

Glazed tiles are primarily ceramic tiles. These are manufactured by applying a thin layer of enamel or liquid glass over a ceramic tile to create shine and luster. Several types of glazes are available depending upon the finish and application of ceramic and porcelain tiles. The process of glazing needs to be performed before tiles enter the kiln. During the heating process in the kiln, the applied glaze fuses with the tile underneath to create a shiny and lustrous look. Glazing not only improves the esthetics of tiles, but it also makes tiles liquid resistant. An unglazed tile immediately absorbs any liquid that comes in contact with it. Glazing also offers various colors, finishes, styles, and textures. It carries economic benefits as well. The base tile can be made of economical and low- density materials and later high-end glaze can be applied to improve esthetics. Various pigments can be added to the glaze to create almost infinite color combinations and patterns. Glazing can create matt and glossy finishes over tiles.

Glazed Tiles Market: Drivers & Restraints

Glazed tiles are also easy to clean and maintain, as they are stain resistant. Glazed tiles are used widely in flooring applications. Growth in the global flooring market is projected to directly boost the demand for glazed tiles. The flooring market in developed regions such as Europe is expected to expand at a sluggish pace owing to the implementation of stringent governmental regulations and saturation of the construction industry. Glazing (if glazing material is liquid glass) can reduce the durability of tiles, as the glaze material is brittle and thin. The robustness of glazed tiles is compromised as compared to their unglazed counterparts due to the lower density and thinness. Furthermore, in terms of grip, glazed tiles perform relatively poorly than unglazed tiles (as unglazed tiles usually have matt finish). Unglazed tiles are preferred in areas where foot traffic is relatively high and in outdoor applications such as airports, subways, railway stations, and walkways as these tiles are durable and offer better grip.

Glazed Tiles Market: Key Segment

Based on texture/finish, the global glazed tiles market can be segmented into matte, satin, opaque, transparent, shining, and others. Each of the texture can be achieved by specific combination of glaze and baking temperature. Based on type of glaze, the glazed tiles market can be divided into enamel, liquid glass, and others. Liquid glass is primarily used in several industries, as several textures, colors, and patterns can be easily achieved. Based on application, the glazed tiles market can be classified into residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure. Furthermore, based on market, the glazed tiles market can be segregated into new installation and replacement (repairs & maintenance).

Glazed Tiles Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global glazed tiles market can be split into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is a major region of the glazed tiles market, as the building & construction industry is rapidly expanding in India, China, and ASEAN. The construction industry in Europe is well-developed and well-established. Countries such as Italy, Spain, Turkey, Portugal, and Russia are some of the major producers of ceramic and glazed tiles in Europe. Large numbers of enterprises in the construction industry are operating throughout Europe, especially in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, Turkey, the Czech Republic, the U.K., Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Sweden. The construction industry in Germany, the U.K., France, Turkey, Italy, and Spain is in three-digit billion euros.

Glazed Tiles Market: Key Players

Prominent players operating in the global glazed tiles market include KITO Ceramics, Hangzhou Nabel Group Co., Ltd, Dongpeng Ceramic, Foshan Shiwan Eagle Brand Ceramics Co., Ltd., and Foshan Oceano Ceramics Co., Ltd.

